Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe signs for National League rivals

The hugely popular frontman leaves Pools after a prolific two years at Victoria Park, scoring 43 goals in 89 games. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has completed a move to National League rivals Rochdale.

The 30-year-old was offered a new deal at Victoria Park but has opted to sign for Jimmy McNulty's side, becoming Dale's sixth summer signing and following in the footsteps of Anthony Mancini, who completed a move to Greater Manchester on Wednesday.

Dieseruvwe was a hugely popular figure in the North East, scoring an impressive 43 goals in 89 games. In his first season at Victoria Park, he notched 25 goals in all competitions, becoming just the fifth Pools player to reach the 20-goal milestone in the last 50 years while also earning a call-up to the England C side, featuring in a game against Wales in March 2024.

Although there were one or two leaner spells last term, particularly at the beginning of the campaign under Darren Sarll, he bagged 18 goals in 48 games and drew plaudits for his leading of the line and aerial prowess.

Dieseruvwe's departure comes after Pools completed a deal for experienced frontman Danny Johnson. The 32-year-old, who had a spell in the Pools academy at the beginning of his career, arrives after leaving League Two Rochdale having scored 29 goals in 88 games, including a hat-trick against Pools at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

"It’s been in the making for a little while now," he said.

"To finally be here at the training ground with the boys is a nice feeling.

"There’s been a lot of back and forth between myself and the gaffer. He’s outlined his philosophy, the way he sees the game and how he sees me fitting into the team.

"With the gaffer and the core of players being here for the last two seasons, now is the time to really kick on.

"There are foundations that have been put in place, and I think this season could be a special one."