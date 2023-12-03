Hartlepool United striker marks loan extension with goal
Ndjoli has been on loan with the National League North Spartans since the end of October after his initial one-month deal was extended by Hartlepool United last week.
The Mail revealed earlier this summer the striker was deemed surplus to requirements by John Askey as Pools set about their quest for a promotion challenge in the National League with the former Bournemouth youngster having fallen out of favour with both Keith Curle and Askey over the course of the last year.
But with Ndjoli’s Hartlepool deal not set to expire until the summer a loan move became the most viable option for the 24-year-old.
“When we found out that he was available we jumped at the chance to bring him in,” Spartans boss Graham Fenton said when agreeing the initial one-month deal for Ndjoli.
“Mikael has had some really good spells in his career; when I spoke to him it was evident that he felt like he has a point to prove and all around it’s a really good fit.
“We have him for an initial one-month loan and then we’ll assess alongside Hartlepool and see where we are.”
And having scored twice in eight appearances for the club, Fenton has made the decision to extend Ndjoli's loan who rewarded the decision by scoring his third goal for the club in his ninth appearance against Rushall Olympic at the weekend.
Ndjoli, who has scored just twice for Hartlepool since joining last summer, is set to remain with Blyth until the end of the month before both clubs will again make a decision over his short-term future.
Another player who Hartlepool will need to make a decision on at the end of the month is defender Edon Pruti who also saw his loan deal with Farnborough extended recently.
Pruti started for the Yellows in their dramatic 4-3 win over Aveley at the weekend which moved them to 11th in the National League South table. Like Ndjoli, Pruti’s Hartlepool contract is understood to expire in the summer.