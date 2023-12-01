Tom Crawford's Hartlepool United return date revealed following Bromley injury
Crawford was forced off just before half-time in Hartlepool's 4-1 defeat to Bromley and was in some discomfort after staying down following a challenge midway inside his own half.
Crawford, in an attempt to win back possession, tangled with his opposite number and also appeared to get his foot caught in the turf which has led to an ankle injury for the 24-year-old. The midfielder spent the majority of last season injured due to an ankle problem that had plagued him since the back end of the 2021-22 season which required him to have surgery little over a year ago.
The way Crawford left the field led to concern the injury could be a serious one but Askey has revealed it may only be weeks rather than months for the Chester-born midfielder.
"Tom we thought initially was going to be out for six weeks," said Askey.
"It’s his ankle, but he's trained quite well with the physio since. He’s obviously not joined in with the rest of us so it’s looking more like three to four weeks rather than six.
"That’s how it’s gone for us. But, again, you’ve just got to get on with it," he added.
"Every week it seems as though we get an injury. It’s not through anything we’re doing in training, Tom was his ankle, it’s all impact injuries that we’re getting.
"We’re just having no luck whatsoever at the moment but it will change if we keep working hard and we’ll gradually get players back. It can’t continually keep happening. It’s got to change at some point.”
Crawford has been enjoying, arguably, his best spell in a Hartlepool shirt this season after establishing himself as a regular in Askey’s side, across several positions in midfield, as well as contributing a number of goals and assists to his game.
The midfielder, who has missed just one game through suspension this season, recently made his 100th appearance for the club in the 1-1 draw with Kidderminster and Pools will hope he can make his return sooner rather than later.