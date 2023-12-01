Tom Crawford is the latest Hartlepool United player who is set for a spell on the sidelines after John Askey confirmed the midfielder could be missing for up to six weeks.

Crawford was forced off just before half-time in Hartlepool's 4-1 defeat to Bromley and was in some discomfort after staying down following a challenge midway inside his own half.

Crawford, in an attempt to win back possession, tangled with his opposite number and also appeared to get his foot caught in the turf which has led to an ankle injury for the 24-year-old. The midfielder spent the majority of last season injured due to an ankle problem that had plagued him since the back end of the 2021-22 season which required him to have surgery little over a year ago.

The way Crawford left the field led to concern the injury could be a serious one but Askey has revealed it may only be weeks rather than months for the Chester-born midfielder.

Tom Crawford is set for a spell on the sidelines for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

"Tom we thought initially was going to be out for six weeks," said Askey.

"It’s his ankle, but he's trained quite well with the physio since. He’s obviously not joined in with the rest of us so it’s looking more like three to four weeks rather than six.

"That’s how it’s gone for us. But, again, you’ve just got to get on with it," he added.

Tom Crawford made his 100th appearance for Hartlepool United in the 1-1 draw with Kidderminster in the National League Picture by FRANK REID

"Every week it seems as though we get an injury. It’s not through anything we’re doing in training, Tom was his ankle, it’s all impact injuries that we’re getting.

"We’re just having no luck whatsoever at the moment but it will change if we keep working hard and we’ll gradually get players back. It can’t continually keep happening. It’s got to change at some point.”

Crawford has been enjoying, arguably, his best spell in a Hartlepool shirt this season after establishing himself as a regular in Askey’s side, across several positions in midfield, as well as contributing a number of goals and assists to his game.