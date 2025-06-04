Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe has been reflecting on the "special connection" he has with Pools.

Dieseruvwe, who has scored 43 goals in 88 games since signing for Pools in the summer of 2023, is one of a number of high profile players whose futures remain up in the air following the publication of last month's retained list. Dieseruvwe is one of a quartet of Pools stars to have been offered a new contract, although none of the four have committed their futures to the club. While David Ferguson, who has made more than 200 appearances in the North East, expressed his desire to stay at the end of the season, Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron are all at risk of leaving on a free this summer. Despite the fact that Pools have made them offers, the recent chaos in the wake of Raj Singh's resignation, the apparent collapse of takeover negotiations and the controversial owner's subsequent return won't have helped the club's negotiating position.

Dieseruvwe, who scored 18 goals in 48 games last season, won't be short of suitors this summer in light of his impressive spell at the Prestige Group Stadium. More than just a goalscorer, the 30-year-old has established himself as a firm fan favourite thanks to his athleticism, running power and aerial prowess; given the current situation, Pools would find it difficult to compete with an offer from the Football League, or even a more lucrative one from a National League rival. Although Dieseruvwe has often spoken of his love for Pools and in particular the passionate and committed fanbase, the frontman revealed that he was looking for a club to match his ambition when discussing his future at the end of the campaign.

One thing is not in doubt - Dieseruvwe loves Pools. There is a sense - agonising at times - that the talisman would be eager to commit his future to the club if Pools could only present him with a palatable offer; while finances might of course come into negotiations, it's clear that Dieseruvwe wants to be part of a side capable of challenging for promotion. Having spent large parts of his career utilised as an impact substitute, Dieseruvwe has found a home in the North East and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet ever since bagging a match-winning brace on his debut against rivals Gateshead in August 2023. Yet the frontman remains ambitious and it's not clear if Pools are going to be in a position to assemble a competitive squad next season, with the club having already lost influential defender Billy Sass-Davies to fellow National League side Altrincham. Speaking prior to the end of the campaign, the popular forward reflected on his "special connection" with the club.

Dieseruvwe, who scored 18 goals last season, is one of a number of high profile players who could be set to leave Pools over the coming weeks. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I have a lot of love for the club," he said.

"Since I came here, it's taken my career to the next step. I've been to a lot of different clubs and had some good times elsewhere, but I've managed to make my name here.

"For me, I'll always have a special connection with the club, the fans and everyone connected to Hartlepool United. The most important thing is that there is a football club here; for Hartlepool, for the staff, for the fans and for all the people behind the scenes that work so hard and are really important people, they all deserve a bright future."

