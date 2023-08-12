Umerah is set to lead the line for Hartlepool as John Askey’s side welcome Gateshead to the Suit Direct Stadium this afternoon with Pools’ talisman keen for his side to get off the mark this season.

The 26-year-old scored 15 times last season and became the subject of much interest from Football League clubs, both in the January and summer transfer windows.

And Umerah, personally, started the new National League season in perfect fashion with a goal at Barnet on the opening day.

Josh Umerah opened his Hartlepool United account for the season in the defeat at Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

But while Umerah was relieved to open his account for the season, the former Charlton Athletic youngster admits it will be a bigger relief when Hartlepool claim their first win of the season – something he hopes will happen against Gateshead this afternoon.

"It’s a big relief [to score your first goal of the season],” said Umerah.

"As a striker you’re judged on goals but at the same time you do want to win football matches, so it’s a relief to have scored but it will be more of a relief to get the first win as a team."

The Pools front man added: “It’s been a good week of training.

"I feel like this week has been very positive leading up to the game, we’ve worked on a lot of things, and I think the morale of the team is quite positive that we can go out and win.

"I think it’s essential we go out there and put on a very good performance and I think we will do.

"We’ve watched a few clips about how they [Gateshead] play and what they bring to the table and how we can work against them so I think we’ll be prepared for the battle.

"It’ll be a good test. They’re a good ball playing team but so are we.”