Hartlepool’s defeat at Barnet left plenty of food for thought for Askey who was critical of his side defensively at the Hive having fallen three goals behind.

A return to the Suit Direct Stadium brings with it a fresh opportunity for Pools to get their season started against a Gateshead side who were also left frustrated on the opening day of the season having let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 with Boreham Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having analysed the defeat at Barnet – and enjoyed a full week of training at the club’s Maiden Castle base – Askey admits there were one or two positives to take, with the hope being his side can use them to get off the mark this afternoon against the Tynesiders.

John Askey looking for a response from Hartlepool United in their meeting with Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID

"As players we have got to learn from it,” said Askey.

"It’s one game and for whatever reason, the form that we’d shown in pre-season didn’t come to fruition on the Saturday.

"There’s obviously things that we need to do better. The most disappointing thing was that we didn’t play. Players who you know are comfortable on the ball, for whatever reason, just didn’t get the ball down and play like they've been playing.

"Some of the players from last season where, towards the end of the season, they had good form but in that game you couldn’t really pick anybody out and say they played well. It was a collective, which is unusual.

Hartlepool United suffered a difficult first game back in the National League at Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having said that, we still managed to score two goals. Obviously I was a little bit critical, but if you watch the game back there was very little in the game but where we struggled was dealing with crosses.”

Askey added on the reaction he has seen from his players this week: “The players’ attitude has been good ever since I’ve been in.

"In training they get their heads down and I think we’re all hoping, the players included, that it’s that kick up the backside we need to get us going. On Saturday we’ll find out.

"Hopefully the players will be a little bit more mentally prepared going into Gateshead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools welcome their North East neighbours to the Suit Direct Stadium and a side who, despite the frustrations of last week’s draw, are enjoying a positive spell under Mike Williamson.

The former Newcastle United defender has guided the club to the National League and secured their status last season as well as reaching a Wembley final in the FA Trophy, with the Heed considered by some as potential dark horses for a play-off push this season.

And although a meeting with Gateshead may not be considered as the derby for Hartlepool fans, it still represents a fixture with a little added meaning – even more so with it being the club’s opening home game of the season, something Askey has been keen to highlight to his players.

"Gateshead are a good footballing team, they pass the ball well,” said Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not on the doorstep, there’s been bigger local derbies than with Gateshead, but it’s the one in this league so, like any derby, there’s bragging rights and there’s a little bit more on it than just the three points, and we’ll make the players aware of that as well.

"I’m sure they’ll be disappointed having been two up and to let it slip, I think Boreham Wood went down to 10 men as well, but we know with Gateshead they’re a really good team and they like to pass the ball.

"They’ve played in the conference again now for a year so I suppose they’re used to playing in the league again.

"I suppose with being a smaller club they’re not under any pressure to achieve anything other than staying in the league and they’ll then be wanting to try and prove people wrong and try and get into the play-offs, but it’s about us and I know if everybody is at their game then we’ve got a good chance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools return to home soil for the first time in the league since the penultimate game of their Football League stay against Barrow – a fixture they came from behind to win 3-1.

And Askey, who has lost just one of his seven home games in charge of Hartlepool – that coming in the season-defining meeting with Crawley Town – is hoping to continue his form at the Suit Direct Stadium this season.

And with the club having sold over 2,500 season tickets for the 2023-24 campaign, Pools are set to be backed by good numbers once again this year.

“I’ve always said, whatever club I’ve been at, that home form is massive,” said Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you win your home games it gives you a great chance of achieving something and we’ve got to start on Saturday.

"We know if we’re playing well at home it’s a massive advantage with the crowd we’ve got.

"They’re fantastic but you can’t put up with what’s gone on, so we’ve got to make sure that we get them onside and give them something to shout about.