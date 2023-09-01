News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United suffer devastating double injury blow

Hartlepool United have been dealt a devastating double injury blow as both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini have been ruled out for the rest of the season with injury.
By Joe Ramage
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:42 BST

Hartlepool have been hit with significant injury news as John Askey will be without two of his key players for the rest of the season after injuries sustained over the Bank Holiday weekend double-header in the National League.

Dodds suffered an ACL injury after going down under a heavy challenge in the win over AFC Fylde before Mancini pulled up with a hamstring injury less than 48-hours later in the defeat at Chesterfield.

Dodds was sent for a scan with the news even worse than feared for Hartlepool as the 22-year-old will now be out for around a year as he recovers.

Hartlepool United's Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini are both out for the season with injury. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United's Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini are both out for the season with injury. Picture by FRANK REID
Mancini, who has impressed for Pools this season, pulled up in the first half against Chesterfield and immediately clutched at his hamstring with the Frenchman suffering a severe hamstring injury that is also likely to keep him out for the rest of the campaign.

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United are saddened to report the extent of Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini's recent injuries.

“The pair picked up long-term injuries during our Bank Holiday weekend fixtures against AFC Fylde and Chesterfield.

“We can now confirm Dan Dodds, who sustained an ACL injury, is expected to be out of action for a year.

“Meanwhile, Anthony Mancini's hamstring injury will see the midfielder sidelined for a minimum of six months.

“The club wish Dan and Anthony the best of luck with their recovery process.”

