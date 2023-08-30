News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United to await injury update with defender set for scan as John Askey hits out at scheduling

Dan Dodds is set to have a scan on his knee for an injury picked up in Hartlepool United’s 3-1 win over AFC Fylde.
By Joe Ramage
Published 30th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

Dodds has been an ever-present for Hartlepool this season prior to the defeat to Chesterfield, and was involved in 11 of John Askey’s 13 games in charge at the end of the club’s League Two campaign.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Pools since arriving from Middlesbrough in January but could be set for a spell on the sidelines with the defender understood to require a scan on his knee.

Dodds went down under a heavy challenge late in the win over Fylde at the Suit Direct Stadium and, although he was able to see the remainder of the game out, the defender missed the trip to Chesterfield less than 48-hours later.

Dan Dodds will undergo a scan for a knee injury picked up in Hartlepool United's win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID
Dan Dodds will undergo a scan for a knee injury picked up in Hartlepool United's win over AFC Fylde. Picture by FRANK REID
Pools will hope the scan reveals positive news that will allow Dodds to make a swift return after both Alex Lacey and Kieran Wallace were taken off in Bank Holiday Monday's defeat at Chesterfield with calf issues.

Wallace was making his first start for Hartlepool following his summer arrival from Mansfield Town after suffering a broken toe in pre-season while Lacey missed the majority of last season with a shoulder injury.

Askey was also without Chris Wreh at Chesterfield after the forward picked up a hamstring strain in the win over Fylde, with midfielder Anthony Mancini, potentially, set to miss a number of weeks after pulling up early in Monday’s defeat.

A frustrated Askey pointed the finger at the National League scheduling with two games in as many days over the Bank Holiday weekend as his squad begins to get stretched with injuries.

"It’s crazy that we have to play so quickly after Saturday,” he said following the defeat at Chesterfield.

"Why they do it I don’t know because no other league does it and it’s cost us.

"It’s the same for everybody they’ll say, but it isn’t if you’ve got a bigger squad. Even some teams played on the Friday, which we probably would have looked at if we weren’t the television game.

“The pace that they play at now at this level far outweighs what it used to be years ago and players are susceptible to it.”

