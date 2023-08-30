Dodds has been an ever-present for Hartlepool this season prior to the defeat to Chesterfield, and was involved in 11 of John Askey’s 13 games in charge at the end of the club’s League Two campaign.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Pools since arriving from Middlesbrough in January but could be set for a spell on the sidelines with the defender understood to require a scan on his knee.

Dodds went down under a heavy challenge late in the win over Fylde at the Suit Direct Stadium and, although he was able to see the remainder of the game out, the defender missed the trip to Chesterfield less than 48-hours later.

Pools will hope the scan reveals positive news that will allow Dodds to make a swift return after both Alex Lacey and Kieran Wallace were taken off in Bank Holiday Monday's defeat at Chesterfield with calf issues.

Wallace was making his first start for Hartlepool following his summer arrival from Mansfield Town after suffering a broken toe in pre-season while Lacey missed the majority of last season with a shoulder injury.

Askey was also without Chris Wreh at Chesterfield after the forward picked up a hamstring strain in the win over Fylde, with midfielder Anthony Mancini, potentially, set to miss a number of weeks after pulling up early in Monday’s defeat.

A frustrated Askey pointed the finger at the National League scheduling with two games in as many days over the Bank Holiday weekend as his squad begins to get stretched with injuries.

"It’s crazy that we have to play so quickly after Saturday,” he said following the defeat at Chesterfield.

"Why they do it I don’t know because no other league does it and it’s cost us.

"It’s the same for everybody they’ll say, but it isn’t if you’ve got a bigger squad. Even some teams played on the Friday, which we probably would have looked at if we weren’t the television game.