Pools have been without a manager since the sacking of Graeme Lee a month ago and have undertaken a thorough process in trying to appoint his replacement at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But with reports of several potential candidates either turning down approaches being made by the club or taking on roles elsewhere, supporters are starting to grow concerned with a return for pre-season now less than three weeks away.

But Pools’ chief operating officer Stephen Hobin has perhaps provided some comfort for fans after acknowledging supporters on social media.

Hartlepool United have been without a manager since the sacking of Graeme Lee last month. Picture byMartin Swinney.

Hobin, in his response to a particular query over the manager search, has suggested an appointment could be made in the near future and has called on supporters to place their faith in the club over their recruitment process.

“Please understand I can’t comment on Twitter about something this important for many reasons. All I will say is please trust us, all will be revealed soon,” wrote Hobin.

Hobin added: “We are always working wherever we are. Won’t be long now and appreciate yours and everyone’s patience.”

Hobin also acknowledged supporters' concerns by admitting: “I’d be the same. [It] Shows you care.”

Former Sunderland and Hibernian manager Jack Ross is believed to have been one of the leading candidates on Hartlepool United's shortlist to fill the vacancy.

A number of names have been linked with the role over recent weeks including former Sunderland manager Jack Ross who, as revealed by The Mail, is believed to have been high on Pools’ list to replace Lee.

Kevin Thomson, another linked with the role, recently resigned from Scottish side Kelty Hearts after leading them to the League Two title this season.

Thomson is said to want to further his career in management but, according to reports elsewhere, the former Middlesbrough and Rangers midfielder is now being strongly linked with a coaching role at Championship side Queens Park Rangers alongside former Ibrox colleague Michael Beale who took over at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this week.