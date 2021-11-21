The 3-1 defeat at The Suit Direct Stadium saw Pools three goals down at half-time before Nicky Featherstone pulled back a late consolation from the penalty spot.

A frustrated Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in the closing stages of the match and will now face a three game ban.

After the game, some fans took to Twitter to have their say…

Forest Green's Jordan Moore-Taylor beats Hartlepool United's Ben Killip to put them 1-0 up during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 20th November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

@Adobson1417: “No shame in losing to a side that's top of the league.”

@leck_rob: “In the first half they pressed high up the pitch, they moved the ball around quickly and won lots of second ball. We couldn't handle that level of pressure, which forced us backwards. 2nd half job done by them and they let us have the ball. Their level of sportsmanship was poor.”

@Davidjrj123: “That was absolutely horrendous. Sterry losing his head when we are chasing the game and finally having a bit of momentum is unacceptable. Can't really say anybody had even close to a good game today. Get the manager sorted asap.”

@craigturnbull84: “Absolutely terrible performance backed up by a terrible referee display.”

@bazzahpool: “It was an absolutely stupid thing to do and [Sterry] deserved to be sent off but the ref was very poor all day! And we were just as shocking! But we pick up and go again.”

@kieronharden0: “Sterry only one who showed a bit of willing. Midfield none existent too.”

@AnthyoungAnth: “Ask him to bring a keeper who comes for crosses,a midfielder who goes forward not sideways and backwards and striker to play along side Cullen, not asking for much, but these fans deserve better.”

@keith34341706: “Need to do the simple things right. That was the difference today. They were better in all departments.”

@HallyHUFC: “Think you need to make a decision on the manager situation very quickly, it's dragging on far too long.”

@aynzw: “Bad day in the office, on to Tuesday.”

@Mark_Carroll3: “Hopefully a mangerial appointment is not far away as the league results are not buying the club time.”

