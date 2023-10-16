Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Askey’s side will be backed by 1,400 supporters as Hartlepool travel to the LNER Community Stadium next month.

Askey returns to the club where he gained promotion to the National League in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite Hartlepool’s recent struggles when it comes to the form guide, supporters have quickly snapped up all available tickets in just over a week.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United will be backed by a sell-out away following for next month's National League fixture with York City. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

Tickets for the fixture went on sale on Monday, October 9 with the club thanking supporters for their ‘incredible support’ after confirming all tickets had been sold following a brief general sale period.