Hartlepool United supporters snap up well over 1,000 tickets with York City clash sold-out
John Askey’s side will be backed by 1,400 supporters as Hartlepool travel to the LNER Community Stadium next month.
Askey returns to the club where he gained promotion to the National League in 2022.
And despite Hartlepool’s recent struggles when it comes to the form guide, supporters have quickly snapped up all available tickets in just over a week.
Tickets for the fixture went on sale on Monday, October 9 with the club thanking supporters for their ‘incredible support’ after confirming all tickets had been sold following a brief general sale period.
The fixture with York takes place on Saturday, November 18 and will be the first time in eight years Pools have faced the Minstermen in North Yorkshire where goals from Billy Paynter and Michael Woods secured a come-from-behind victory.