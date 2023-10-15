Shortcomings, home discomforts and Chester credit: The key takeaways from Hartlepool United's FA Cup exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool were one of six National League sides eliminated by lower league opposition but it was the manner of which that disappointed Askey who described their FA Cup exit as 'shocking,' with Pools’ form remaining sketchy.

Having started the game on the front foot, Pools found themselves behind from Chester’s first attack when Harrison Burke was allowed to advance through the Hartlepool half before his pass was flicked into the path of Elliott Whitehouse who finished with aplomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with the home side unable to break down a dogged Chester outfit, the second half followed a similar pattern as Pools surrendered their early possession by conceding a second as Charlie Caton brushed aside Emmanuel Onariase to seal the tie and leave Hartlepool left to lick yet more wounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United suffered a fourth defeat in five home games in their 2-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat to Chester. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

And here are some of the key takeaways from another agonising afternoon on home soil.

An unchanged Hartlepool United

Chester boss Calum McIntyre didn’t seem to think so but there was, perhaps, some surprise when Askey named an unchanged starting line-up.

Although Hartlepool ended a three-game losing streak against Eastleigh, the consensus seemed to be that Askey may use the FA Cup to rotate certain players within his squad having outlined the significance of their National League campaign in the build-up.

John Askey labelled Hartlepool United's 2-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat to Chester as 'shocking'. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the intent was clear from the off that Askey would both be taking the competition seriously and looking to build on any momentum gained by that win over Eastleigh with an unchanged side.

It was a side which, on paper, should have been able to get the job done over a team in 14th in the division below.

But games are not played on paper, as Pools would find out.

Hartlepool’s lack of invention and tempo

Terrell Agyemang made his Hartlepool United debut in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round defeat to Chester following his loan move from Middlesbrough. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

There are several factors as to why Hartlepool were undone here but, from their own perspective, the lack of invention in the final third coupled with a lack of tempo in their approach play allowed Chester a relatively comfortable afternoon.

Chester’s game plan was executed perfectly, which we will come to, but Hartlepool did very little to upset their rhythm in order to put them under any pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The start was quite bright. Pools were moving around reasonably well and it immediately looked like a game of attack-versus-defence.

Whitehouse’s goal, however, changed the complexion of things and it played into Chester’s hands. It was from that point where Chester almost stood and asked the question: Can you break us down? The answer to which was no.

Pools dominated possession and territory but they never got in behind to test Wyll Stanway aside from a couple of efforts from range or one or two dangerous crosses.

Chester’s centre-backs were never really turned to face their own goal, which was unusual given how Pools had performed against Eastleigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Lacey and Zak Johnson were operating way beyond their centre-back positions, with Pools, almost, leaving Onariase alone as a sole defender.

But while Johnson did make one or two notable progressive passes into the forward line, in the main Hartlepool’s defence and midfield were way too conservative in their approach with too much side-to-side and backwards passing, something Askey questioned after the game.

“Every game you play is different. You’ve got to be able to have the nous to be able to change how you play as a footballer,” he said.

“If a team is getting everybody behind the ball then it’s no use just passing side-to-side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to affect their back three or back five. Why not put it into the box and go and compete and try and pick up the second ball?

“At least then you're getting it into a dangerous area, it’s not a dangerous area on the halfway line. But we seemed incapable of that. We had 10 corners and we didn’t pick up one second ball and that comes down to desire and it’s not good enough.”

This was typified in first half stoppage time as Pools declined an opportunity to put the ball into the box from a free kick, instead heading backwards, which resulted in a number of boos from the home crowd.

Credit to Chester

While Hartlepool had their deficiencies, huge credit must go to the away side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntyre highlighted his approach was to counter-attack against Pools and they carried it out to perfection as they stymied Hartlepool’s pedestrian nature with ease in the end.

Had Pools been able to strike first the game may have followed a different pattern, but Whitehouse’s goal inside the opening 15 minutes gave Chester something to hold onto.

It was their first real foray into the Hartlepool half where McIntyre had stressed the importance of capitalising on any such opportunities.

Burke was able to advance much too easily towards the edge of the area where his ball for Glendon was flicked into the path of Whitehouse, who had space away from both Luke Hendrie and Lacey, and he finished well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That invited Hartlepool to step up further, as mentioned with Lacey and Johnson’s positioning in the first half, which, in turn, allowed Chester to at least keep Pools guessing in terms of further counter-attacks with balls over the top for Caton to chase.

And it’s something they did for their second goal when Josh Umerah was dispossessed before Glendon sent a clever early ball into the channel for Caton, who made light work of Onariase before doubling the lead and sealing the tie.

“You can dominate the ball or you can pick those moments," said McIntyre.

"I thought we had three or four really good counter-attacks where the players deserve massive congratulations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the perfect away performance in many aspects for Chester. A performance which deservedly sees them in the first round of the competition.

Terrell Agyemang’s debut

Askey was left very much scraping the barrel in searching for any positives – the only one he could muster being that the defeat does not impact their league campaign.

But there was one possible flicker in the debut of Middlesbrough's Terrell Agyemang who came off the bench at half-time.

In a game where Pools were one dimensional in the speed and dynamic of their approach play, the Boro loanee at least appeared to have a little bit of a spring in his step and was able to think outside the box – one through ball to Chris Wreh a particular highlight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t much, but the 20-year-old gave a decent enough account of himself amid lacklustre displays elsewhere.

Hartlepool’s home discomforts

Having gone from a very strong home record under Askey suddenly Hartlepool have slipped back into the abyss of home discomforts.

Chester’s success was the fourth 2-0 reverse in Hartlepool’s last five home outings with supporters very much voicing their discontent at full-time.

Attendances are beginning to whittle away over the last month, given Hartlepool’s drop in form, with 3,205 on hand for this defeat – 471 of those coming from Chester, and it’s just starting to feel a little bleak at the moment after an initial shot in the arm in the opening weeks of the season.