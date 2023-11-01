Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hartlepool United Supporters Trust have called for transparency over the potential sale of Hartlepool United whilst sharing their reservations over becoming fan-owned, with chairman Raj Singh only set to fund the club on a short-term basis.

Hartlepool has been up for sale publicly since April when chairman Singh declared he would listen to supporters’ voices who were calling for him to leave the club following relegation from the Football League.

Throughout the summer Singh has endeavoured to seek prospective new owners of the club but has yet to see enough proof of funds from interested parties that are able to take the club forward.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Singh has often reiterated his desire to leave the club in capable hands if he is to move on and, following a number of recent statements, has now welcomed local investment, having also sat down with members of the club’s Supporters Trust to explore immediate options available.

Within that meeting, discussions were held around the Trust engaging with other fans groups and local investors to take a share or control of the club, with Singh to assist and fund losses in the short-term.

The Trust met with both Singh and senior advisor Lee Rust to consider options moving forward as the Hartlepool chairman looks to keep to his word of moving on from the club at the wish of supporters.

And in the wake of their meeting, the Hartlepool United Supporters Trust has issued their own statement whereby they discuss becoming a fan-owned club, suggesting a consortium will be the best option moving forward, before admitting there will not be a long-term period to allow due diligence given the current situation, despite Singh’s intentions to leave a ‘positive legacy’ at the club.

The Hartlepool United Supporters Trust have issued a statement following their meeting with club chairman Raj Singh over the sale of the club. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“HUST were invited to meet Mr Singh and Lee Rust to discuss potential next steps yesterday afternoon,” the Supporters Trust statement read.

"Two of our board members attended. It was clear Mr Singh wants to leave a positive legacy and the meeting was an open discussion about options for future ownership.

"During the course of the two hour meeting, we were able to ask direct questions about the health of the club, ground and commercial income.

"As a Trust, we know there isn’t currently a wide appetite for the club becoming fan-owned. Some clubs run this model very successfully but it takes a collective buy-in, time and, of course, an organised and consistent financial commitment by the fan base and local stakeholders.

"Through the generosity of a proportion of fans, HUST have continued to save money monthly, primarily through membership fees and our lottery. This money is intended to invest in the club in return for a minor stake, giving a meaningful voice for fans.

"We must be very clear that the amount saved, while not trivial, is not enough to sustain the club long-term. So in the absence of an individual willing to step in, a consortium is the next best option to take the club forward.”

The statement continued: “Mr Singh also stated that he will only fund the club in the short-term and was open about the cost of continuing to the end of the season, then cash-flow moving forward.

"This is not a long-term period to put in place alternative arrangements and, crucially, to allow due diligence.

"Given we only met with Mr Singh yesterday, as a board we are quickly reflecting on what was said and are speaking to a number of key parties who can provide further guidance.

"Any consortium that may emerge would need full access to club accounts, of course, and we have requested this information as a priority.

"We are aware of some interested parties and will be proactively reaching out to them. There may also be other companies or individuals who want to get involved.”

The statement moves on by discussing the ‘misconceptions’ of the HUST before reiterating they have not recommended the club becomes entirely fan-owned, rather that they welcome transparency when it comes to the sale of the club and with any, potential, new owners.

The HUST has also encouraged supporters to join and become members of the supporters group in order to show ‘commitment’ to any prospective new owners whilst underlining the importance of remaining ‘united’ throughout the process.

It read: “We realise that there may be misconceptions about HUST. First and foremost we are committed fans of Hartlepool United, who care deeply about the club, in common with many non-members and other groups.

"We have not advocated that the club becomes fully fan-owned but wish to see an orderly transition to new owners, with fans being put central to future decisions.

"We have campaigned for transparency and good communication, as well as running various community initiatives to promote the club in the town.

"It is vital that, as a fan base, we are united through the next crucial period, sticking together to support the team to improve our league position and to help attract new investment and partners. We will be reaching out to all fan groups to discuss the points raised by the club.

"We also need fans to sign up as members of HUST. This demonstrates commitment and unity to potential owners and contributes to the fans’ investment fund. Members also get a vote on crucial issues such as how and when the investment fund is spent.