Hartlepool United caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence is sweating on the return of top scorer Emmanuel Dieseruvwe ahead of the crunch clash with Ebbsfleet United this weekend.

Pools head to Kent on the back of a disappointing FA Trophy defeat at home to sixth-tier Hampton and Richmond Borough on Saturday.

The hosts created a number of presentable opportunities to win the fourth-round tie before losing a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking about Dieseruvwe afterwards, Lawrence said “you cannot underestimate his importance”.

Hartlepool United are hoping that Emmanuel Dieseruvwe will return for Saturday's trip to Ebbsfleet United.

Dieseruvwe notched 15 goals before suffering a knee injury in the second-half of the eventful 4-4 draw at Wealdstone on December 23.

His replacement that afternoon, last season’s top scorer Josh Umerah, has still to return to action himself after he was forced off at Oldham Athletic a week later.

Their absences were felt in the final third of the pitch as Pools toiled unsuccessfully in front of goal.

New signing Courtney Duffus and substitute Jake Hastie were among the players denied by visiting keeper Adam Desbois on another frustrating afternoon for the Clarence Road faithful.

Caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence's Hartlepool United side were dumped out of the FA Trophy on penalties by Hampton and Richmond Borough on Saturday.

Hastie’s dismissal for a second yellow card meant that Pools were hanging on in the final minutes as an increasingly-confident Hampton and Richmond smelt a late winner.

The visitors, who sit second in National League South, then triumphed 4-2 on penalties after home misses by Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson.

Asked afterwards how to improve his players’ finishing, Lawrence admitted: “You cannot wave a magic wand.

"The players are what they are. We have got to gradually try to improve them over a period of time and get their confidence back.

"Obviously there’s Manny D to come back. He has scored 15 goals in an average team so you cannot underestimate his importance.

"But whether he will be fit for Saturday, I do not know.”

Saturday’s defeat was the second time this season that Pools have gone out of a cup at home to a sixth-tier side.

Chester City, who are midtable in National League North, won 2-0 in October’s FA Cup final qualifying round tie.

With only one National League game taking place due to other FA Trophy ties, Hartlepool ended Saturday still four points from the relegation zone in 16th place.

The bottom of the table will have tightened, however, by the time they make the 273-mile journey to Gravesend this weekend.

Two of the teams beneath them – York City and Dorking Wanderers – face each other on Tuesday night while Woking are also in action at home to Gateshead.

Saturday’s 3pm clash at the Kuflink Stadium is also the third of five successive matches against sides currently below Pools.

Bottom side Kidderminster Harriers travel north to Clarence Road on Tuesday, January 23, with Hartlepool then hosting York City on Saturday, January 27.

A healthy points return by the end of the month may even see Pools fans start to look up the table rather than down.

With 18 games still to go, Lawrence’s team find themselves 10 points shy of Rochdale in the final play-off place.