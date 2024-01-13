Hartlepool United dumped out of FA Trophy on penalties by sixth-tier Hampton and Richmond Borough

Hartlepool United’s season reached a new low after they were dumped out of a cup competition by a lower league side for the second time in just three months.

Hampton and Richmond Borough, who sit second in National League South, triumphed 4-2 on penalties after their fourth-round FA Trophy clash at Pools ended goalless.

The home side had created the majority of chances before substitute Jake Hastie was sent off with 10 minutes to go after picking up two yellow cards.

After surviving late pressure from the visitors, penalty misses by Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson helped The Beavers to victory in the shoot out.

Caretaker boss Lennie Lawrence's Hartlepool United side were dumped out of the FA Trophy on penalties by Hampton and Richmond Borough on Saturday.

The defeat follows National League North side Chester City's 2-0 win down Clarence Road in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round back in October.

Now that Pools are out of both cups, caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence can concentrate solely on lifting his new side up the National League table.

With only one league match played on Saturday owing to FA Trophy commitments, United are still four points from the relegation zone in 16th place and a hefty 10 points from the final play-off spot.

Their next three games, however, are against sides beneath them in the table, starting with a visit to Kent to face fourth-bottom Ebbsfleet United next Saturday.