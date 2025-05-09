Hartlepool United takeover: dramatic campaign rumbles on even after final ball has been kicked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another long, hard, challenging and disappointing season is finally over for Hartlepool United. And yet, there are fears that the worst could still be around the corner.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite an unremarkable 11th placed finish, it was a campaign which had pretty much everything. Pools, for the second season in a row, made three different managerial appointments, all with contrasting styles and approaches.

The arrival of the straight-talking Darren Sarll, who replaced popular former boss Kevin Phillips a week after the end of the season, was a strange decision which turned out to have long lasting and profound consequences. In spite of what felt like a decent summer of recruitment and a strong start to the season, with Pools taking seven points from their first three matches, it didn't take long before the wheels started to fall off for Sarll. An eclectic mix of characters have graced the Prestige Group Stadium over the last decade or so, from Dave Jones and his sausage sandwiches to Keith Curle and his raging libido, but Sarll's tenure has to rank among the most divisive and tumultuous. The former Stevenage, Yeovil and Woking boss arrived with a reputation for a brazen and outspoken approach and was soon causing chaos and controversy, brandishing fans as "clever Dicks" following September's defeat to Forest Green Rovers, the fourth time Pools had lost without scoring in succession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Pools made the decision to make a change in October, it felt inevitable even though Sarll had only been given 15 games in the job. There were concerns he had lost the dressing room, and there was no doubt he had lost the fanbase thanks to both his bullish approach to interviews and one-dimensional brand of football.

There could still be more twists and turns to come for Hartlepool United even after the final whistle blew on another challenging season. Picture by Frank Reid.

Step forward veteran Lennie Lawrence, who might have thought he'd seen it all before taking on the Pools job, initially for a second spell as caretaker and then, in November, on a permanent basis. Lawrence, who celebrated his 77th birthday with a goalless draw against Southend in December, steadied the ship and seemed to restore some confidence to the squad, who climbed back into the top half of the table. Yet even someone of Lawrence's vast experience can't have been prepared for the storm that followed a leaked training ground bust-up, while Pools lost ground in the play-off race following a run of four games without a win after influential attackers Anthony Mancini and Joe Grey both sustained serious injuries.

By February, Lawrence decided to step aside in favour of Anthony Limbrick, who became the 16th permanent Pools appointment in the last decade. The Australian's short tenure has been overshadowed by the sudden resignation of enigmatic owner Raj Singh and the subsequent race against time, still ongoing, to attract new investment and secure the club's future. On the pitch, Limbrick has overseen a run of eight games without a win as well as one of six matches unbeaten. Despite recent improvements, it's still not quite clear whether he will be the man to lead the team next season - if, indeed, there is a team that needs leading.

Even if the current situation is a daunting one, there is still hope and cautious optimism that a deal could be right around the corner. If that happens, then Pools might be able to look forward to a bright future. If it doesn't, then the club run the risk of losing all of their star players and, down the line, falling into administration and even potential footballing oblivion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even in recent weeks, there have been subtle reminders of what Hartlepool United has been - and has the potential to become again. The celebrations after the win over Boston provoked nostalgic memories of the return to League Two under Dave Challinor, while more than 500 fans followed their side to Halifax despite the fact there was little left to play for at the end of another long, arduous and underwhelming campaign. Well over 700 supporters made the trip to Rochdale wearing flat caps as part of the club's annual fancy dress tradition and refused to stop signing, even long after the final whistle following a humbling 5-1 defeat. The size and unwavering commitment of the fanbase means Pools will always be a club with considerable potential, no matter what else is going on.

The fact is that while Hartlepool United might not be the biggest club in the land, it is a great one. Few teams can compete with its storied history, while the fanbase is widely regarded as one of the most colourful and committed in the country. The football club is in many ways the heart and soul of this proud, gritty and passionate town. Pools have endured relegation and heartbreak and are no strangers to standing on the edge of oblivion. Yet here Hartlepool United still stands, more than 100 years on.

Your next Hartlepool United read: end of season grades as challenging campaign comes to a close