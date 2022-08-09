Former Celtic striker Griffiths has been without a club since the end of last season after his time with Falkirk came to an end.

Griffiths is renowned for his time at Celtic Park where he scored over 120 goals in a seven year spell, but has endured a difficult period over the last 18 months - almost walking away from the game last year.

The 31-year-old has spent time training with former club Livingston this summer to maintain a level of fitness while he weighed up his options.

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths has found a new club. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

And one of those options had been rumoured to be Hartlepool United with speculation the experienced striker could link up with Paul Hartley at the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Griffiths has now become a marquee signing for the Australian side to join ex-Dundee, Partick Thistle and Falkirk striker John Baird, who is head coach of the Western Division One side.

“Mandurah City Football Club are delighted to announce that former Scotland and Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths will be joining the club,” a statement read.

“The experienced 31-year-old striker is a proven goal scorer in the Scottish Premier League and on an international level.

“Leigh is undoubtedly one of the biggest signings in not only Mandurah’s history, but one of the biggest in Australian NPL and State League football history.