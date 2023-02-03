Speculation regarding Odusina and a potential return to Hartlepool was never far away in January and things intensified following the season ending injury to Rollin Menayese in the defeat to Carlisle United.

Curle admitted to The Mail he was in talks with a potential defensive signing following the revelation as to the extent of Menayese’s injury, with the Bradford City man believed to be the player in question.

Odusina has made just seven appearances for the Bantams this season following his exit from the Suit Direct Stadium in the summer.

Hartlepool United were in talks over the return of Timi Odusina in the January transfer window. Picture by FRANK REID

But despite holding several talks over a move, Curle was unable to lure Odusina back to the North East with the player conceding the timing was not right for him.

“I spoke to Timi on a few occasions, I had a lot of conversations with Timi as a matter of fact - I got on quite well with him,” Curle told The Mail.

“Timi was one of the players who sent me a message to say ‘thanks’ but unfortunately the timing wasn’t quite right for himself at this particular time so you’ve got to respect it.”

It comes after Curle was only able to bring in one defensive recruit on deadline day in the shape of Arsenal's academy star Taylor Foran.

Arsenal's Taylor Foran completed a loan move to Hartlepool United on transfer deadline day. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old arrives with plenty of potential but is lacking in league experience with Curle suggesting a move for a more experienced defender was also in the works.

Despite missing out on Odusina, however, Curle maintains plenty of faith in Arsenal’s Foran saying that every player needs to have a starting point.

“Yeah we were looking for another one [with more experience]. But strangely enough, young professional footballers have a starting point,” said Curle.

“I think the lad has got an opportunity to go on a journey. I’ll pick when I think will be the right time to play him.

“Do I have any doubts about his character, about his upbringing or about his desire and the good habits he will have picked up while at Arsenal? No. Is he used to League Two football and the competitiveness of it? No. Has he got the attributes in place to deal with it? Yes. Is he going to be faultless in his performances? No. I don’t think many players are, and usually you find the players who make less mistakes go on and have better careers.

“But Taylor’s got all the armoury,” he added.

“He’s got a good understanding of the game and how he’s been brought up. He doesn’t shy away from the physical challenges that he knows he’s going to face.