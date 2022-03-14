Hartlepool United team news: Ex-Sunderland ace could return for Bradford City test but Matty Daly won't feature for visitors after injury blow

The in-form forward dropped to the bench for Saturday’s goalless draw with Leyton Orient after struggling with fatigue. He came on for the last 30 minutes against the O’s and may be suitably rested to come back in from the start.

Defender Zaine Francis-Angol could be back on the bench having missed Pools’ last three games with a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Bryn Morris may be back involved following an ankle injury, while Jordan Cook is edging closer after a thigh problem.

Hartlepool United host Bradford City on Tuesday evening. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Bradford are likely to be without winger Alex Gilliead for the trip.

The 26-year-old took a knock on an ankle in the Bantams’ 2-0 win over leaders Forest Green at the weekend and is a doubt.

Strike-duo Tom Elliott and Charles Vernam returned to full training on Monday but Tuesday’s fixture will come too soon for the pair.