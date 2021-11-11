Irish midfielder Gavan Holohan has been ruled out of the match following a knock picked up during last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip are expected to train ahead of the game but will be subject to a late fitness call by caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.

Sterry has missed the past three matches with a hamstring issue while Killip hasn’t started the last four games due to a quadricep problem.

Gavan Holohan of Hartlepool United in action during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

“They've got minor issues but they haven't quite cleared up yet,” Sweeney said. “They're going to train on Thursday hopefully and we'll see how they are at the end of the session before making a decision.

"They're two important players so we won't risk them if there is any doubt involved. We have a long term mindset with them but there are no massive issues.

“With Jamie, from experience, I know hamstrings can be difficult. Sometimes you don’t feel quite ready to open up and that’s not to say you’re injured it’s just a part of it that you have to go through.

"You don’t want to rush it because if you rush someone back and it does go then you’re talking weeks to months so we’d rather be cautious and have Jamie miss a few games to keep him available long term.

“Fela [Olomola] has trained for the best part of a week. We've got stats that we can compare to when the players were fully fit so we can see if the numbers stack up and we're not rushing players back for the sake of it.”

Winger Tyler Burey has been away from the club for the past two months following a grade three hamstring tear and he remains at least a couple of weeks away.

“He’s still got markers he needs to hit before Millwall let him come back and release him as fit,” Sweeney told The Mail. “He hasn’t quite done that yet.

"Hamstring injuries, like I’ve said, Tyler has done his and been out for months so that’s what we have to avoid with Jamie.

"I’m sure when he hits the markers he’ll be released back to us and be welcomed back into the squad.”

