Pools have been under the interim charge of Antony Sweeney since Dave Challinor left to join Stockport County last Tuesday.

While Featherstone admitted he was ‘gutted' to see Challinor leave the club, he welcomes the new challenge of having to impress a new manager.

“Changing managers always presents new challenges,” he told The Mail. “The new manager will have a way of playing and their own opinions which may be different to the previous manager.

Nicky Featherstone of Hartlepool United warms up during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

"I’d like to think at 33 I’ve done enough in the game to show what I’m about but it’s a fresh start for everyone and the people who haven’t been playing will see it as an opportunity.”

Featherstone has started every league match for Hartlepool so far this season and was virtually ever present during Challinor’s two years in charge. And the Pools skipper wants Challinor’s replacement to be in a similar mould to their predecessor.

“Someone who demands high standards every day,” Featherstone said. "[Challinor] wouldn’t let you get away with anything which is why he’s been successful.

"Even if we had a bit of success, we weren’t allowed to be complacent so someone like that. But it’s not down to me or any of the players, that lies with the chairman to decide.

"I’m sure he’s got his own targets but we have nothing to do with that and we’ve got a job to do in the meantime.”

