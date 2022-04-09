Nicky Featherstone is on the bench for Hartlepool United this afternoon. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And the Pools boss has made several changes to his side this afternoon with the headline being Nicky Featherstone dropping to the bench.

Captain Featherstone is one of four changes Lee has made who also tweaks his formation to a back five after last week’s defeat by Salford City.

Featherstone is replaced by Bryn Morris while Tom Crawford celebrates his new contract with a start in midfield.

Gary Liddle takes the armband from Featherstone as he comes into the heart of the defence while Marcus Carver starts alongside Omar Bogle in attack.

Joe Grey and Joe White drop to the bench along with Isaac Fletcher.

Meanwhile, League Two leaders Forest Green make one change to their side with Ben Stevenson missing out as Regan Hendry comes in for Rob Edwards’ side as they look for a fourth straight win to edge ever closer to promotion into League One.

And here is how Pools line-up in full: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle ©, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, Shelton, Crawford, Carver, Bogle