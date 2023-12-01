AFC Fylde have confirmed there will be a pitch inspection at Mill Farm Stadium on Saturday morning ahead of Hartlepool United’s trip to face the Coasters.

AFC Fylde have called a pitch inspection ahead of their National League fixture with Hartlepool United. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

John Askey’s side are set to face Fylde as we reach the midpoint of the 2023-24 campaign but that fixture is now in doubt with the Coasters confirming there will be a pitch inspection on Saturday.

Hartlepool are due to make the 130-plus mile trip to Lancashire to face the side second-bottom of the National League table in the hope of securing a league double after their 3-1 success back in August in the reverse fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Pools will face a wait with Fylde revealing there will be a pitch inspection with freezing temperatures set to continue to hit the country overnight.

A club statement read: “A pitch inspection will be held at Mill Farm on Saturday morning ahead of the Coasters’ National League fixture against Hartlepool United.

“Following sub-zero temperatures throughout the week and the forecast showing no signs of improvement overnight, the club has been in contact with the National League, Hartlepool United and the match referee, and it has been decided that a pitch inspection will take place at 9am on Saturday.

“We will provide a full update to supporters via our official website and social media channels following the inspection.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad