Pools are believed to be interested in the Crystal Palace midfielder this summer according to initial reports by journalist Alan Nixon last month who has now suggested League Two rivals Bradford City have entered the race for the highly-rated 20-year-old.

Banks moved to Palace from Scottish side Dundee United in 2020 and was a regular for the Eagles’ Under-23s last season, scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances in Premier League 2.

The Scotland Under-21s star has had loan spells at Clyde, Alloa Athletic and Dunfermline in recent years and was involved in Patrick Vieira’s pre-season squad as the Eagles toured Singapore and Australia last month.

Crystal Palace midfielder Scott Banks is a reported target for Hartlepool United (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

The midfielder came off the bench to feature for Palace in the defeats against both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Upon their return to the UK, Banks has since featured for the Eagles’ Under-23 side again, scoring twice in a 3-0 win over Southend United.

Pools boss Paul Hartley was asked about links with Banks following his side’s pre-season defeat to Blackburn Rovers in which he told The Mail: “No there’s nothing to say.

“We’re linked with loads of players, I keep saying that. [But] we’re trying to get a creative player in.”

And Hartley again re-emphasised his desire to strengthen the attacking third of his side following Pools' 4-0 defeat at Walsall to start the new campaign.