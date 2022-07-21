Scott Banks is currently part of Crystal Palace's pre-season tour sqaud. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Banks, 20, is currently involved in the Eagles’ pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia where Patrick Vieira’s side have already faced Liverpool and Manchester United before they complete their schedule against Leeds United tomorrow.

And Banks has featured in each of the two fixtures so far having come off the bench in the defeats to Liverpool and United.

The midfielder, who impressed for Palace’s Under-23 side in Premier League 2 last season scoring 10 goals in 17 appearances, has been linked with a loan switch to the Suit Direct Stadium this summer to further his development away from Selhurst Park in the Football League.

Hartlepool United are keen on Leeds United midfielder Stuart McKinstry. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

But speaking after his side’s narrow pre-season defeat to Blackburn Rovers, Hartley insisted there is nothing to report on Banks, although he is keen to bring in a creative midfielder.

“No there’s nothing to say,” Hartley told The Mail.

“We’re linked with loads of players, I keep saying that, but no. We’re trying to get a creative player in.

“The loan market will be really important for us, so we’ve just got to be patient and keep working away.”

Any potential deal for Banks will have to wait until the Premier League side return from their pre-season tour this weekend after Vieira was forced to include several prospects in his squad with just 10 senior players making the trip.

Pools have also been linked with a move for Leeds midfielder Stuart McKinstry in recent weeks.

The Mail revealed Pools are interested in a loan deal for the former Motherwell man but understand there are contractual issues with the Premier League side to be resolved before a potential move materialises.

McKinstry has one-year left on his deal at Elland Road with Hartley telling The Mail recently: “He’s a good player. There’s loads of rumours though, isn’t there?

“I won’t give anything away. We’re linked with a lot of players and as soon as we get a player over the line everybody will be the first to know.”