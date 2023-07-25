News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United to face former striker in 2023-24 after ex-Sunderland and Portsmouth star joins National League rivals

Chris Maguire has completed a move to Hartlepool United’s National League rivals Eastleigh on a permanent deal following a spell with Ayr United.
By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:42 BST- 2 min read

Maguire has linked up again with former Sunderland owner Stewart Donald who returned to the Spitfires earlier this year.

Maguire was unable to make a single appearance for Hartlepool after arriving on a free transfer under former boss Paul Hartley last year after complications with the PFA over his contract prior to a pending FA investigation into alleged breaches of betting rules.

Maguire was served with a six-week suspension from all football activities which was backdated to November, meaning he was able to return to football earlier this year when completing a move north of the border with Ayr.

The 34-year-old made 15 appearances for the Scottish Championship side in the second half of last season before leaving the club this summer.

And now the former Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth forward, who has a couple of senior Scotland caps to his name, has returned to English football in the National League with Eastleigh where he is targeting promotion back to the Football League.

"I had conversations with Richard Hill, I’ve known him from my time at Sunderland and obviously the owner Stewart Donald, so I’ve been in contact with them over the last few weeks and took it from there,” Maguire said of his move.

"I’m looking forward to getting up to speed and getting the sharpness back in the legs.

"I’m raring to go because it's a season where the owners want to try and get promoted and that’s why I’ve come here, to try and be part of it.

“I’d seen a little bit of the league last year with Wrexham and Notts County and they made a bit of history and there’s no reason that we can’t do it.”

Maguire could make his return to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, October 7 when John Askey’s side host Eastleigh, with the return fixture at the Silverlake Stadium coming on March 23, 2024.

The Spitfires finished ninth in the National League last season and will be looking to push towards the top end of the table after a busy summer of recruitment.

