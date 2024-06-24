Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United will travel to West Auckland Town on Saturday, July 13th, as part of their pre-season preparations.

Pools initially announced five friendlies, including a trip to local side FC Hartlepool and the visit of Sunderland under-21s, adding the visit to Darlington Road at the end of last week.

West Auckland, who are managed by businessman Gary Forrest, lifted the Durham Challenge Cup last term and reached the Northern League Division One play-off final, losing 3-0 to Heaton Stannington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is most famous for winning the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international footballing competitions, twice, in 1909 and 1911.

Pools will travel to Northern League outfit West Auckland Town on Saturday, July 13th.

Tickets will be available on the gate at West Auckland's Northern Metal Stadium, with both cash and card accepted.

Adult tickets are priced at £6, concessions at £4 and under-16s can get in for £1.

Pools begin their pre-season preparations in earnest at near neighbours FC Hartlepool on July 6th, with the game moved forward to a 1pm kick-off to avoid a clash with the quarter-finals of the European Championships.