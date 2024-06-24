Hartlepool United to travel to West Auckland Town next month as part of pre-season preparations
Pools initially announced five friendlies, including a trip to local side FC Hartlepool and the visit of Sunderland under-21s, adding the visit to Darlington Road at the end of last week.
West Auckland, who are managed by businessman Gary Forrest, lifted the Durham Challenge Cup last term and reached the Northern League Division One play-off final, losing 3-0 to Heaton Stannington.
The club is most famous for winning the Sir Thomas Lipton Trophy, one of the world's first international footballing competitions, twice, in 1909 and 1911.
Tickets will be available on the gate at West Auckland's Northern Metal Stadium, with both cash and card accepted.
Adult tickets are priced at £6, concessions at £4 and under-16s can get in for £1.
Pools begin their pre-season preparations in earnest at near neighbours FC Hartlepool on July 6th, with the game moved forward to a 1pm kick-off to avoid a clash with the quarter-finals of the European Championships.
The opposition for a final friendly, planned for Saturday, August 3rd, is still to be confirmed before Darren Sarll's side begin their National League campaign the following weekend.
