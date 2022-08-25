Hartlepool United to welcome back ex-Kilmarnock defender in one of two changes to face Leyton Orient in predicted XI
Hartlepool United take on Leyton Orient this weekend.
By Joe Ramage
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:00 pm
Paul Hartley’s side travel to the Breyer Group Stadium to take on League Two leaders Orient, with Richie Wellens’ side unbeaten in their opening five games.
Pools will be looking to bounce back for a somewhat disappointing double-header at the Suit Direct Stadium which yielded just one point from six against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.
Hartley has suggested he has pretty much a full squad to choose from for the trip to London as we predict our starting XI.
