Paul Hartley’s side travel to the Breyer Group Stadium to take on League Two leaders Orient, with Richie Wellens’ side unbeaten in their opening five games.

Pools will be looking to bounce back for a somewhat disappointing double-header at the Suit Direct Stadium which yielded just one point from six against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.

Hartley has suggested he has pretty much a full squad to choose from for the trip to London as we predict our starting XI.

1. Ben Killip Killip has been an ever-present so far for Pools this season, keeping two clean sheets in the first five league games.

2. Jamie Sterry The ex-Newcastle United defender admits he is near to his full fitness after missing pre-season and is expected to continue against Leyton Orient.

3. Rollin Menayese Menayese has enjoyed a bright enough start to his Pools career after arriving on loan from Walsall. The defender has featured as part of a back three and a back four.

4. Alex Lacey Lacey has started all five of Hartlepool United's league fixtures with that run expected to continue against Leyton Orient.