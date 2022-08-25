News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Joe Grey made his return for Hartlepool United from the bench against Bradford City. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United to welcome back ex-Kilmarnock defender in one of two changes to face Leyton Orient in predicted XI

Hartlepool United take on Leyton Orient this weekend.

By Joe Ramage
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 3:00 pm

Paul Hartley’s side travel to the Breyer Group Stadium to take on League Two leaders Orient, with Richie Wellens’ side unbeaten in their opening five games.

Pools will be looking to bounce back for a somewhat disappointing double-header at the Suit Direct Stadium which yielded just one point from six against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.

Hartley has suggested he has pretty much a full squad to choose from for the trip to London as we predict our starting XI.

1. Ben Killip

Killip has been an ever-present so far for Pools this season, keeping two clean sheets in the first five league games. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry

The ex-Newcastle United defender admits he is near to his full fitness after missing pre-season and is expected to continue against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

3. Rollin Menayese

Menayese has enjoyed a bright enough start to his Pools career after arriving on loan from Walsall. The defender has featured as part of a back three and a back four. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey

Lacey has started all five of Hartlepool United's league fixtures with that run expected to continue against Leyton Orient. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Photo Sales
Paul HartleyLeyton OrientRichie WellensLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 3