Pools travel to the Breyer Group Stadium to face League Two leaders Orient in search of their first win of the season, with Hartley anticipating a full squad to select from.

Euan Murray is expected to be in contention after the defender missed the defeat against Bradford City having picked up a dead leg in the draw with Tranmere Rovers days earlier.

Meanwhile, forward Mikael Ndjoli is also in line to make his Hartlepool debut having missed every game so far this season with a hamstring injury.

Hartlepool United defender Euan Murray is in contention to return as Paul Hartley's side travel to Leyton Orient. (Credit: John Cripps | MI News)

Ndjoli has been seen completing fitness tests ahead of games in recent weeks with Hartley suggesting the former Kilmarnock man has been training well in the lead up to the weekend.

“It’s probably as full a squad as we can get which is pleasing,” Hartley said.

“I’ve not really had that since I've been at the club, so if we can get the full squad together and get our work in, add a couple of players in before the window shuts, then we can really focus on the team.

Mikael Ndjoli has yet to feature for Hartlepool United having picked up a hamstring issue following the pre-season friendly with Sunderland. Picture by Martin Swinney

“[Mika] He’ll be in the squad for Saturday.

“He was back with the group last Friday. He’s looked really sharp and really bright in training to be honest with you, so he’ll be in the travelling squad.

“[Euan] joined back in yesterday so he’ll be available for the squad on Saturday.”

Pools will also have youngster Joe Grey available to them after he made his first appearance of the season from the bench against Bradford.

Grey came on in the closing stages having recovered from a calf injury and is another who has enjoyed a full week of training.

“He’s been good,” said Hartley.

“He’s trained well. He had a little spell out for about three and a bit weeks. He got some minutes last week. He's just trying to find his feet again.”