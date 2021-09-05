Burey has netted three League Two goals for Pools since joining on loan from Millwall last month.

But the match at Prenton Park over the weekend proved to be a frustrating one for the 20-year-old winger as he couldn’t add to his tally for the season before being forced off with a suspected grade two hamstring injury.

He is now set for a scan to reveal the extent of the muscle injury with manager Dave Challinor currently unable to give an accurate prognosis.

Tyler Burey in action for Hartlepool United against Tranmere Rovers (photo: Frank Reid).

"Best case scenario is two weeks, worst case scenario is eight to 12 weeks,” he said.

“Without having a scan, it would be stupid to speculate too much on that but we think it’s a grade two opposed to a grade three [tear]."

Burey went down injured following a promising attack which saw him break down the left flank before pulling up and playing a cross into the penalty area opposed to going himself.

“If he doesn’t do his hamstring Tyler is in and as good a player as Peter Clarke is for them, he’d admit he wouldn’t want to get in a race with Tyler because there is only going to be one winner.

"If his hamstring hadn’t gone then he’s potentially through on goal but that’s the cruel nature of football and we were the victims of it today.

“It’s never ideal and things are set to challenge you. We can’t complain as it’s part of football – injuries and suspensions – and we’ve got to deal with things as best we can.

"One person’s suffering is another person’s opportunity. It’s up to the players in the group to pose us questions through the week to decide who plays at the game next weekend.”

Hartlepool are set to host Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park next Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Luke Molyneux, Mark Cullen and Fela Olomola will all be hoping to secure the place left by Burey in the start line-up.

