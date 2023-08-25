Hartlepool have welcomed nine new faces into the club over the course of the summer but have yet to add further to their squad since the season kicked off at the beginning of August.

Manager John Askey had hinted on a number of occasions how he would like to add one or two more players to his squad, with midfield and wide forward two areas he had referenced.

But following a bright start to the new National League season, and the return from injury for the likes of Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney in midfield, the need for immediate additions has simmered in recent weeks.

Hartlepool United are in a good place when it comes to the shape of their squad and any further potential new signings. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And first team coach Sweeney believes Hartlepool are in a good place when it comes to the shape of their squad and will only need to add to it should a player of increased quality become available to them.

"Without speaking for anyone else, I don’t think there’s any manager in football who is 100 per cent happy with their squad,” Sweeney explained to BBC Radio Tees.

"If there was an opportunity to bring more players in of better quality I think every manager up and down the land would say ‘yeah’ and they’re actively looking.

"The benefit we’ve got, and it’s one of the very few benefits of being in the National League, is that we’re not tied in by the transfer window.

"As things are going now, we’ve got 20 outfield players training, which is obviously far too many to pick a squad from. So we’re in a good place, it’s not numbers that we need.

"If there was somebody that became available, or pitched to us who we thought could improve us and make a real impact, I’m sure the manager and the chairman would look hard at making that deal happen.