Hartlepool United transfer latest: What Antony Sweeney had to say on potential new arrivals at Pools

Hartlepool United are ‘in a good place’ when it comes to their squad according to first team coach Antony Sweeney who suggests the club do not need to rush into bringing in further additions.
By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 12:54 BST

Hartlepool have welcomed nine new faces into the club over the course of the summer but have yet to add further to their squad since the season kicked off at the beginning of August.

Manager John Askey had hinted on a number of occasions how he would like to add one or two more players to his squad, with midfield and wide forward two areas he had referenced.

But following a bright start to the new National League season, and the return from injury for the likes of Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney in midfield, the need for immediate additions has simmered in recent weeks.

Hartlepool United are in a good place when it comes to the shape of their squad and any further potential new signings. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United are in a good place when it comes to the shape of their squad and any further potential new signings. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
And first team coach Sweeney believes Hartlepool are in a good place when it comes to the shape of their squad and will only need to add to it should a player of increased quality become available to them.

"Without speaking for anyone else, I don’t think there’s any manager in football who is 100 per cent happy with their squad,” Sweeney explained to BBC Radio Tees.

"If there was an opportunity to bring more players in of better quality I think every manager up and down the land would say ‘yeah’ and they’re actively looking.

"The benefit we’ve got, and it’s one of the very few benefits of being in the National League, is that we’re not tied in by the transfer window.

"As things are going now, we’ve got 20 outfield players training, which is obviously far too many to pick a squad from. So we’re in a good place, it’s not numbers that we need.

"If there was somebody that became available, or pitched to us who we thought could improve us and make a real impact, I’m sure the manager and the chairman would look hard at making that deal happen.

"But we’ve done well. The lads have done well in the last couple of games. It’s not a case of wanting to bring anybody in to replace them, it’s just a case of if there’s more quality out there to add and help the group we’ve already got then why not?”

