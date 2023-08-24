Hartlepool’s relegation to the National League last season means the club are able to operate outside the parameters of the Football League transfer windows, with non-league clubs still able to buy, sell and loan players throughout the majority of the season.

But Hartlepool boss John Askey will still likely be pleased to see the EFL transfer window close on Friday, September 1 at 11pm.

That’s because it will mean Askey will know what players he still has available to him without the potential threat of any Football League clubs making a move for any of his squad.

Anthony Mancini has impressed in the early stages of his Hartlepool United career. Picture by FRANK REID

Striker Josh Umerah has been linked with a move away in both the January and summer transfer windows this year but is set to remain a key player for Pools beyond the closing of the window.

League Two side Gillingham had been quite strongly interested in the forward before turning their focus elsewhere having been unable to agree a fee, with Umerah poised to remain at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Another player Hartlepool will be keen to keep beyond the deadline is midfield star Anthony Mancini.

Having been out of contract in the summer, following a short-term deal with Accrington Stanley at the end of last season, the 22-year-old enjoyed a successful trial period with the club in pre-season before being handed a permanent deal.

Anthony Mancini received a standing ovation from Southend United supporters following an impressive display during Hartlepool United's 3-2 win at Roots Hall. Picture by FRANK REID

Mancini was applauded off the field by Southend supporters at Roots Hall as he continues to make a name for himself at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And should he maintain his level of performances, the young midfielder is likely to attract interest from club’s in the Football League.

"If I was watching him I’d want to take him,” Askey said when asked if he was concerned if any bids may arrive for the Frenchman.

"He’s playing really well. He’s been a massive bonus and I think he gives everybody else confidence to do things as well.

"It’s not only his ability on the ball, his running power is strong and he looks a really good player. Hopefully it’s not just a honeymoon period.

The Hartlepool boss added: "I said to him when he came in, he’s 22 now, he needs to play now week in, week out and then hopefully you’ll see him [how he played against Southend], and there’s a lot of lads who are like that.