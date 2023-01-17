Johnson has enjoyed a fine first half of the campaign scoring 15 times in 30 appearances on loan at Walsall to help fire the Saddlers into play-off contention before his return to the One Call Stadium last week.

Walsall are one of a number of clubs keen on signing the ex-Gateshead striker with Keith Curle also believed to be interested in bringing Johnson back to the Suit Direct Stadium.

And Clough has revealed Mansfield have received a number of enquiries for the player, with Johnson turning down a move to one particular club.

Mansfield Town's Danny Johnson is a man in demand in the January transfer window. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

“We’ve got Danny Johnson back in the building now and as far as we’re concerned he’s back with us and is available for Saturday,” said Clough.

“If something happens prior to that, or after that, we’ll look at it but as far as we’re concerned no deal has been done with any other club so he’s back. He’s scoring goals and hopefully he can do that for us.

“There have been quite a few enquiries, five or six. We’ve had a couple of bids. Nothing meets the valuation. But we’re very happy to have Danny back. It’s not a problem for us to get him back in and involved.

“I think one of the bids was accepted but Danny didn’t want to go to that particular club. You’ve got to look at it from all angles. The player has got to want to go, the two clubs have got to agree and if any one of those three parties can’t make it work then it breaks down.”

Despite Johnson turning down a move away from the Stags, Walsall remain keen on bringing him back to the Bescot Stadium this month.

And should Clough use Johnson in any fixture between now and the close of the window, Johnson will be unable to feature for any club but Mansfield and Walsall due to the three-club rule across a single season.

“They’ve made a bid which I don’t think, at this moment in time, is up to the valuation, but it’s about whether we want to keep Danny for the rest of the season. We’re under no pressure to sell.

“If Danny comes to us and says ‘I enjoyed it at Walsall, that’s where I want to be’ then it’s a different ball game. But he hasn’t said that.

“The only problem we have in the next few weeks is the three-club rule. If he plays for us on Saturday, or just appears on the pitch, then he can only play for us or Walsall for the rest of the season so that rules out anybody coming in and buying him in the last week or so.”

Johnson was one of a number of targets Hartlepool missed out on in the summer having been unable to agree terms over a move to the Suit Direct Stadium.