Keith Curle has brought in four new faces as things stand but as we move into the second half of the month what else does he need to do before the January 31 deadline?

A hugely disappointing defeat at Gillingham suggests there remains plenty of room for improvement if Hartlepool are going to beat the drop this season as, here at The Mail, we look at the current state of play.

Where do Hartlepool United stand? Are there any more arrivals imminent?

Keith Curle admits Hartlepool United remain in discussions with three other players over a potential move to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It’s a slightly complex question to answer given the surprising nature of Edon Pruti's arrival from Brentford B.

Pruti’s signing went under the radar for most as Curle completed another defensive addition, but it’s safe to say the 20-year-old will not be the last through the doors at the Suit Direct Stadium this month.

Curle suggested in the wake of the defeat to Gillingham the club were in negotiations with a further three players, having missed out on two others.

“We’ve brought four people in and we’re still in negotiations with three more which will improve us,” said Curle.

Jamie Sterry was the subject of interest recently as his Hartlepool United future remains unclear. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

“We missed out on two that went elsewhere but it shows that we’re shopping in the right areas and now we just need to get two or three more over the line.”

However, in addition to that, Curle also hinted there could be a delay over those two or three deals to go through after conceding the club are awaiting a final decision from players.

“We’re not going to be able to attract players just yet. It might be another week, eight, nine days before we get a final decision,” he said.

“We’re in conversations with people that are in other conversations with other football clubs as well. But I'm a good salesman and I've got a reputation that I get the best out of people.”

Wes McDonald has struggled for regular game time at Hartlepool United under Keith Curle. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Who are Hartlepool United targeting or who have they missed out on?

Curle has already experienced the challenges which come in the January window after conceding he had missed out on two potential targets, while earlier in the window admitting a delay to another potential deal.

Two of those players the club have missed out on may have been goalkeepers in the shape of Fleetwood Town's Alex Cairns and Salford City's Tom King.

Cairns spent a week on emergency loan with Hartlepool in November and held talks about a potential return this month to rival Ben Killip before the former Leeds United man completed a move to Salford to replace King.

As such, it’s understood there was some interest in King, and whether he would be available following Cairns’ arrival, before the 27-year-old completed a move to promotion chasing Northampton Town.

Curle shut down claims the club were interested in former midfielder Brad Walker, who has since left Port Vale for Tranmere Rovers, while the Hartlepool manager remained coy over a potential reunion with Bryn Morris after admitting he has spoken with the midfielder recently.

The Mail understands the club had been in discussions with an unnamed League One club over another defensive reinforcement before the player in question returned to the starting line-up this month with that deal now unlikely.

Will there be further outgoings from Hartlepool United?

Given Curle’s moves in the market so far have been defensive-minded it’s not unreasonable to suggest there could be one or two exits in that area of the field.

Former Celtic full-back Brody Paterson has already been moved out on loan to Cove Rangers and with three options at centre-back having been brought in there could be scope for the likes of Euan Murray or Alex Lacey to move on before the end of the window should their game time appear to be reduced moving forward - albeit Lacey is dealing with a longer-term injury at present.

Likewise, with Dan Dodd’s arrival from Middlesbrough, and Jamie Sterry working his way back to fitness, Reghan Tumilty could be another player Curle looks to offer elsewhere.

But it’s not just in defence where Curle may accept offers.

With game time limited, the January window could provide an opportunity for the likes of Wes McDonald and Mikael Ndjoli to seek moves elsewhere - McDonald, in particular, a victim of the system when Curle favours a 3-5-2 having not started in the league since October’s win over Grimsby Town.

What of Jamie Sterry?

Sterry’s situation was brought into question recently amid interest from Stockport County.

That interest has subsided however, after Dave Challinor’s side, instead, moved for Doncaster Rovers’ Kyle Knoyle having been immediately priced out of a move for the former Newcastle United defender.

Curle would not be drawn into speculation surrounding Sterry following the defeat at Gillingham but it remains a situation to be monitored between now and the end of the window.

Sterry is out of contract in the summer which means Hartlepool would still be able to command a fee this month should the two parties struggle to reach any sort of agreement over a potential new deal.

Sterry has been limited in his game time this season due to injury but, as things stand, negotiations over a new deal are still some way from being finalised with the defender likely to be considering his options.

What do you expect to happen at Hartlepool United between now and the end of the window?

I certainly don’t think business is finished and would be surprised if there aren’t multiple additions still to come, as well as exits.

What fans will be most concerned about is whether or not there is likely to be a marquee signing.