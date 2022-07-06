Harltey took his squad to the Algarve recently as part of an intense training camp to begin pre-season in which the club also took part in a friendly with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian - a game in which Pools were defeated 2-0.

And, like most during pre-season, Pools included a trialist in their training sessions and fixture with Hibs.

But Hartley has suggested the decision to include the trialist, who featured in midfield after replacing Tom Crawford following his early injury, was not to cast an eye over the player with a view to potentially joining Pools, but instead just to make up the numbers.

Hartlepool United will not be signing the trialist involved during their friendly with Hibernian. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools named just 16 players in the squad for their friendly with Hibs, including defender Neill Byrne who did not feature throughout the 90 minutes with the Irishman preparing for his exit to Tranmere Rovers.

“He was just a player who came in and helped us,” Hartley revealed to The Mail.

“It was through an agent who I know, and he just helped me for a few days because we knew we were a little bit short on numbers.

“There was nothing ever going to come of that.”