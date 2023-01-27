Keith Curle’s side remain in a precarious position in League Two following the midweek defeat at Carlisle United and have just days to resolve things when it comes to potential new recruits at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Curle has already brought in six players this month following the loan signing of Tayt Trusty from Blackpool but admits certain players’ demands remain some way away from what he is willing to offer.

"There’s certain players who are going to be able to command more money. But in some instances, I’ve got to say some of the conversations I’ve had with players’ representatives, they’re on a completely different page to me,” said Curle.

Hartlepool United remain keen to strengthen in the January transfer window. (Credit: Mike Morese | MI News)

And ahead of another crunch fixture at the Suit Direct Stadium with Colchester United, Curle gave his views on the transfer window and where Hartlepool stand as we approach Tuesday’s deadline.

Why are some players on a different page?

“It’s supply and demand. That’s the world in which we live in. There’s been some astronomical expectations that have come from some players for a short period of time, whether that be a six-month period or an 18-month period, and suddenly their value goes up. Come February their value will plummet.

“But I understand it. My job is identifying value for money and not only value for money, but the quality of the player. There’s no point bringing in a player that’s going to command, or demand, high wages if I don’t think they’re going to fit into the dynamics of our team and be of benefit to us.

Hartlepool United completed the loan signing of Tayt Trusty from Blackpool on loan. Hartlepool United Football Club

“So when I say value for money, that’s what I mean. It’s the output that I think a player is going to give me and I will match the value against that.”

Does it get to a point where you almost have to overpay because of other factors?

“No. I’m not going to get involved in bidding wars. The remit that I’ve got here is not down to the penny or down to the pound. The value I put on players is within a price range.

“If you’re talking £2,000-a-week to £2,500-a-week, okay. If that suddenly jumps up to £4,000-a-week you’re thinking ‘no.’ You go shopping and you see a shirt and you think ‘I like that,’ £30. Decent. Would you pay £220 for that same shirt? No.”

It has seemed as though deals have been close, but now feels like they aren’t. What’s changed?

“We know we’re shopping in the right places because other people are speaking to the players we’re interested in and are having conversations with. But, as in football, you end up having a conversation with a football club and speak to the players’ representative and it’s a ‘yes.’ The agent speaks to the player and it’s a ‘yes.’ So you’re putting your ducks in a row and the next thing you find out is another club has also shown an interest.

“The parent club are duty bound to inform the agent and inform the player that they’ve had interest from elsewhere and then it’s down to the player.

“I know that a player has said no to us to go and join a rival in our division because he’s got a mate who plays for that team. Ultimately, I’m not going to bully, kidnap or drag anybody to Hartlepool. I talk to them, I sell myself, I sell the football club, I sell the vision of the football club and we’re able to pay what we call relatable value for certain players.”

Do you worry the club is being left behind in the window?

“No. We’ve brought in players. We’re still in negotiations with four - in the latter stages of those negotiations. We’ve still got more avenues to explore because there are still players having conversations with football clubs being told their future doesn’t lie with their parent football club.

“We’re in a position where we’re ready. It’s not all about how much money you spend, it’s the availability to spend and I know we’ve got availability to spend. But we’re not going to spend it on over-inflated prices and in panic mode.”

Would you have hoped to have had more players in by now?

“I would probably say two more was the expectancy. Those two more were expected to be crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s yesterday. Then another club shows interest.

“And, again, I understand it. The player has the right to explore another option that has come to the table. That’s probably why a lot of football clubs try to keep their transfer targets and business as close to their chest as possible, but there’s a saying in football that the biggest secret in football is that you can’t keep a secret in football.”

What is your message to fans who are concerned about the quality of the squad as things stand?

“Focus on what we’ve got in the building and give what we’ve got in the building all the backing and all the support, knowing that we are working continually to improve the football playing department.

“Everybody wants, and has, that envy, but value what we’ve got and what we’re about. Value what we’re trying to build at the football club. The core of the Hartlepool United supporters will back us and understand what we’re trying to do.

“I’ve managed and coached at Torquay, I’ve managed and coached at Carlisle - the two furthest extremities in this division. I’m used to having to sell the dream and the ambition of what I’m about and what we’re about as a football club.

“Our supporters play a massive part in my selling because I know if you come, as a player, to Hartlepool and you give everything, the backing you get from our supporters is phenomenal.

“You have a look at Dan Dodds, he’s just come into the football club but there’s a bounce about him because he knows in a short space of time his performances endeared himself to the Hartlepool fans.

“We know performances, effort, commitment, desire and hunger, they need to be on that page for somebody to sign a contract. If it’s not, and it’s just about another £500 or £1,000, well they’re not for me.”

What’s the latest on Danny Johnson?

“The last update was ‘no’ and that he’s staying at Mansfield.

“He’s a good player, he can score goals. We were in four or five weeks ago posting our interest and got told then the player was going to be making a decision at a time that suited himself.

