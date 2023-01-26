Curle and his recruitment team remain focused on bringing players into the club as opposed to selling any of their potential assets, but the Hartlepool boss admits there are circumstances in which the club would listen to offers.

The club were recently subjected to interest in full-back Jamie Sterry with League Two rivals Stockport County keen to take the 27-year-old to Edgeley Park before the Hatters considered themselves to be priced out of a move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their position in the league, Sterry remains one potential saleable asset to the club - although the full-back is heading out of contract in the summer, alongside striker Josh Umerah.

Keith Curle has addressed the potential for further exits at Hartlepool United. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Umerah is among the division’s leading scorers this season with 10 in the league after joining the club from Wealdstone in the summer.

But if clubs are to consider an approach for any of Curle’s squad, the Pools boss insists there are three things an offer must meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told The Mail: “If it’s right for the football club, right for me and right for the player, then if you tick those boxes we’ll listen to offers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Umerah is Hartlepool United's key asset. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Curle has already sanctioned a number of exits this month with Ellis Taylor and Clarke Oduor seeing their loan spells cut short whilst the likes of Brody Paterson, Christopher Missilou, Mark Shelton and Reghan Tumilty have also left the Suit Direct Stadium in some capacity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there may still be further exits, whether that is by bids from other clubs or internal decisions being made on players.

“I’ve been around transfer windows before. I know the nervousness. I know the stresses that come with that for players and the uncertainty,” said Curle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sometimes the honest truth the players receive from me, immediately they may not like. But it’s how they deal with it. How do you face disappointment?

“The easy thing to do is say I want to leave. Well if you’re going to leave, now is a good time to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad