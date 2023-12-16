John Askey is hoping Hartlepool United will do themselves ‘justice’ as they welcome ‘by far the best team’ in the National League in leaders Chesterfield this afternoon.

Hartlepool return to league action where they will look to do something just two other sides have done this season in beating Paul Cook’s Chesterfield.

The Spireites have taken a stranglehold on the National League with an eight point advantage over Bromley as well as possessing two games in hand. It means Askey’s side will have their work cut out if they are to give their own campaign a lift as they continue to languish in mid-table.

Pools were soundly beaten by Bromley last time out in the league three weeks ago as their home form continues to be a major issue. But after coming from behind to avoid a potential upset in the FA Trophy last weekend, Askey is hoping his side can stand up to the test posed by the runaway league leaders and do themselves justice.

"We know a lot more about Chesterfield than we did City of Liverpool, so there’s more preparation goes into it. The league is the most important thing and there doesn’t come any tougher test than Chesterfield,” said Askey.

“They’ve got very good players in every position and when you’ve got that the movement is very good. They put in a lot of crosses. They’ve got players who have scored at higher levels and people who have been successful and got promoted at different levels and they’ve got a very good manager as well. That’s why they’re doing well.

"Sometimes it doesn’t always go for you, sometimes the atmosphere at a club isn’t right, even though you’ve got good players, but I think they’ve got all the ingredients. Having said that, they’re not Real Madrid or Barcelona. They’re in the same league as us so there’s no reason why we cant get a result.

“It would give us that belief as well to get us going to go and beat one of the top teams. We’re all looking forward to it. Its a good test for us, it’ll be a great atmosphere and I just hope we can go and do ourselves justice.”

Askey’s side were one of the teams to give Chesterfield a run for their money in the reverse fixture back in August when racing into a 2-0 lead inside 10 minutes at the SMH Group Stadium. Key injuries to the likes of Anthony Mancini and Alex Lacey led to Pools surrendering that lead before losing to a stoppage time goal from Tom Naylor as the two sides saw their respective campaigns take different trajectories.

For Hartlepool, their season has taken a turn for the worse since that defeat whilst Cook’s Spireites have gone from strength-to-strength.

"We were flying,” Askey said of the first meeting with Chesterfield. “We had the television game against Fylde where [Dan] Dodds got injured and then little over 36 hours later we had another game. We started off really well, we were two up and then Anthony got injured and it flipped the season, and then Cookey got injured a couple of weeks later so it changed everything.

"But we knew Chesterfield were going to be up there – you’ve only got to have a look at their squad, it’s strong in every position and in every position they’ve got cover as well, so it would have been surprising if they weren’t doing well.

"For me, of all the teams I’ve seen, they are by far the best team. So it’s a good challenge for us and one where we can see where we are as a team.”

Mancini’s absence was highlighted by Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb as being a significant factor in Hartlepool's struggles this season. And although the Frenchman is nearing a return, the midfielder will not be available to return against Chesterfield.

"We were light on numbers on Saturday [against City of Liverpool], but within two weeks we should have more players back,” said Askey.

"Tom Crawford is running again, Anthony has joined in training so he shouldn’t be too far off. Luke Hendrie will be back in around three weeks and so will Alex Lacey.