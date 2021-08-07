Hartlepool United v Crawley Town LIVE: League Two opener team news, previews and score updates
Hartlepool United mark their Football League return against Crawley Town at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
After four years in the National League, Pools are finally back in League Two action following their dramatic play-off promotion earlier this summer.
It’s been a frantic turnaround for Dave Challinor’s side since June 20 with nine new arrivals coming in. A disjointed pre-season is now in the past for Pools as they can look forward to what will hopefully be a positive season back in the EFL.
Victoria Park will be full for the first time since March 2020 for Pools’ return after the coronavirus pandemic caused almost the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign to be played behind closed doors.
Today’s opponents Crawley Town finished 12th in League Two last season but Pools head into the game with a virtually fully-fit squad of players to choose from.
Joe Grey (back) is the only confirmed absentee while striker Mark Cullen is expected to be back in contention.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Crawley Town (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 07 August, 2021, 11:05
- Hartlepool United mark their return to EFL action against Crawley Town at Victoria Park this afternoon.
- It’s been over four years since Pools’ last League Two match.
- Pools doubts: Mark Cullen (hamstring)
- Pools outs: Joe Grey (back), Tom Crawford (illness)
- Team news from 2pm
Get your flags!
Tom Crawford ruled out of today’s match due to illness
Pools’ new arrivals - it’s been a busy summer!
Pools have signed nine players over the past month in preparation for the new season.
Goalkeeper: Jonny Mitchell (Derby County)
Defenders: Neill Byrne (Halifax Town), Reagan Ogle (Accrington Stanley), Jake Lawlor (Harrogate Town)
Midfielders: Martin Smith (Chesterfield), Tyler Burey (Millwall, loan), Matty Daly (Huddersfield Town, loan)
Forwards: Fela Olomola (Scunthorpe United), Mark Cullen (Port Vale)
Last time out for Pools
Hartlepool United’s last competitive game was certainly one to remember as they beat Torquay United on penalties in the National League promotion final.
Watch loan goalkeeper Brad James save Matt Buse’s sudden death spot kick to send Pools back to the Football League.
Welcome back! It’s EFL time!
Oh it feels good to have Hartlepool United back in the Football League.
After a difficult 18 months for everyone, today’s the day where fans will return in their droves to Victoria Park to see Pools take on Crawley Town in League Two.
Just over six weeks since the dramatic National League promotion final win over Torquay United, Dave Challinor has assembled a squad at a frantic pace in order to be ready for the new season.
The sense of hope, optimism and just a tad of anxiety is in the air going into the new season as who knows what it about to unfold over the next nine months?
Hopefully for Pools, it will be far better than any of their recent League Two ventures! Either way, we’ll have it all covered here at The Hartlepool Mail.
To stay up to date with today’s match, simply refresh the page and scroll through our live blog.