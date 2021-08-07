Hartlepool United v Crawley Town LIVE: League Two opener team news, previews and score updates

Oh it feels good to have Hartlepool United back in the Football League.

After a difficult 18 months for everyone, today’s the day where fans will return in their droves to Victoria Park to see Pools take on Crawley Town in League Two.

Just over six weeks since the dramatic National League promotion final win over Torquay United, Dave Challinor has assembled a squad at a frantic pace in order to be ready for the new season.

The sense of hope, optimism and just a tad of anxiety is in the air going into the new season as who knows what it about to unfold over the next nine months?

Hopefully for Pools, it will be far better than any of their recent League Two ventures! Either way, we’ll have it all covered here at The Hartlepool Mail.