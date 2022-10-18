Pools return to the Suit Direct Stadium following a disappointing defeat against Harrogate Town at the weekend looking to cement their passage into the next round of the EFL Trophy - a feat they will achieve should they avoid defeat tonight.

Pools enjoyed an excellent run in the competition last season, making it to the semi-final against Rotherham United with Curle hoping his side can enjoy similar success this season.

Hartlepool United Interim manager Keith Curle says his side need to get into the habit of winning. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We need to win,” Curle told The Mail.

“I’ve been to Wembley three times. It’s a good competition and it's another opportunity for us to win a game of football. We need to build wins and we need to grind out wins.

“We’re going to play against a team who’ve got technically very good players so we need to nullify that and impose ourselves on the game and that doesn't matter if it's the Papa Johns, the FA Cup or the League Cup. We need to make sure we’re difficult to beat.”

The Papa Johns Trophy often provides an opportunity for squad rotation as players struggling for game time are handed their opportunities. And following Curle’s admission of players playing their way out of contention in recent weeks, there may be several changes to the side who line-up against the Toffees.

