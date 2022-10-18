Pools have taken four points from their opening two group stage fixtures as they head into the evening top of Group A following a 2-0 win over Harrogate Town and a goalless draw with League One side Morecambe.

And should Keith Curle’s side remain unbeaten at the Suit Direct Stadium they will progress to the knockout stages of the competition for the second successive campaign – having made it to the semi-final last season.

And Curle has used the fixture against the Toffees to rotate his squad from the weekend defeat at Harrogate with Mouhamed Niang one of six changes to the starting line-up. Niang has been missing since coming off in the goalless draw with Gillingham last month and has had to undergo concussion protocol but returns to the side tonight alongside Mohamad Sylla in midfield.

Mouhamed Niang returns to the Hartlepool United squad against Everton U21s after completing his concussion protocol. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Kyle Letheren makes his first start for the club in goal as Reghan Tumilty, Ellis Taylor, Jake Hastie and Mikael Ndjoli complete the changes. Five of the six players left out from Saturday’s defeat are on the bench with Mark Shelton the one who misses out on the squad altogether.

Joe Grey is another not involved in Curle’s squad of 18 despite coming off the bench in the closing stages against Harrogate. New signing Theo Robinson continues in attack following his arrival at the Suit Direct Stadium last week.

And here is how Pools line-up to face Everton U21s:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool United XI: Letheren, Tumilty, Lacey ©, Murray, Paterson, Hastie, Sylla, Niang, Taylor, Ndjoli, Robinson