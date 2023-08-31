Okay, let’s take a step back and take stock.

Whilst there was both dread and anticipation ahead of Hartlepool’s return to the National League, the opening month of the season, the first six games, have probably gone about as well as could have been hoped, and that’s inclusive of a gut-wrenching stoppage time defeat at Chesterfield.

You never quite know what you’re going to get following a relegation – none of them are particularly entrenched with positivity.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The see-saw can either continue to tip the way it has been, which got you here in the first place, or it can start tilting in the opposite direction.

At five o’clock on the opening day of the season the see-saw felt as though it was remaining as was. Since then, however, John Askey has garnered a massive response from his players.

There remain eight months and another 40 games to play in the National League, but that defeat at Barnet could prove to be a pivotal one in that we may be able to look back upon it with significance as an origin as to where momentum started shifting for Hartlepool.

It may sound peculiar to say that given Pools have just been hit with their second defeat of the season, but that in itself shows signs of progression. The fact that we can stomach this defeat to Chesterfield, despite its nature, is telling.

It's been a positive start to the new National League season for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the reason for that is because the opening month has, without doubt, produced more highs than lows. Another check on the list.

The last time Hartlepool were relegated they failed to win any of their first six games, this time they have won four. They have rediscovered what winning feels like. They’ve won more consecutive games than they have done in almost three years, they are the division’s joint-top scorers and they have had a taste of what it’s like to sit atop of the pile.

Irrespective of whether or not that time spent at the top lasted little under 48-hours, it provided the club with a modicum of success, and what success would look like once again.

Players and management staff will roll out the old cliches of it being too soon to acknowledge and how it means nothing. But make no mistake, when those players went to bed following their win over Fylde knowing they were top of the league, they felt good. For most within the squad, it was probably as good as they have felt during their time at the club and with any luck, they’ll want to taste that feeling again.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has made a bright start to his Hartlepool United career. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to do that, they will likely have to keep pace with a Chesterfield side who were simply better than them at the SMH Group Stadium, which is okay to say. It can happen.

The Spireites were tipped by many to follow in the footsteps of Wrexham and Notts County this season and race off into the distance leaving a plethora of clubs behind them to scramble amongst themselves in the play-offs. And while their early season form is not too dissimilar to Hartlepool’s, you could see why that notion has been made for Paul Cook’s side.

For 20 minutes of this game Hartlepool were terrific. For 70 minutes Chesterfield were even better.

The good thing for Askey and his side is that they won’t come up against that kind of an onslaught too often this season – and if Chesterfield can reproduce that level of performance more weeks than not then there is a case to be made for them stretching their legs at some stage this year.

Anthony Mancini has already established himself as a fan favourite with Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And yet Pools were within seconds of taking a point from them.

Once again we saw commitment, desire and, in the early stages, some good football.

Both of Hartlepool’s goals displayed characteristics which promote encouragement.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe has hit the ground running and is already threatening to be exactly what Pools needed this season. It’s five goals in five appearances for him but his return goes way beyond that of goals scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His general hold-up and link-up play against Chesterfield was exceptional and allowed runners to get beyond him, something which we saw for Hartlepool’s second goal through Anthony Mancini.

The flamboyant Frenchman is another who has made a fine start to his life at the Suit Direct Stadium; his control and finish to double Hartlepool’s lead a joy to see.

Hartlepool United have won four of their opening six National League games of the season

Mancini’s importance could be seen none more so than when he was forced off with what appeared a worrying hamstring injury.

Pools weren’t the same beyond his exit as Chesterfield dominated, which will be of concern to Askey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When players see their team-mate, whom they know is influential, go down, it can have that knock-on effect. There may have been a case of: Now what?

But that is something they will have to figure out over the coming weeks while Mancini is out.

It leaves a pretty big hole in the squad which Askey may have to look to fill as injuries are already threatening to mount up to show why there still remains a little work to do.

Askey is under no illusions as to that, but the positive is they are not bound by the transfer window so there will be no panic akin to what we will see from clubs in the Football League over the coming days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there is an element of frustration from Askey in that he would have liked one or two more reinforcements at this stage, the new deal agreed by the manager also suggests he is happy with his resources.

And Askey’s new deal is another reason why this has been a positive start to life back in non-league.

Askey’s continuation into this season was the one thing to cling to over the summer and now Hartlepool have secured themselves by tying down their biggest asset.

Askey’s deal had been set to expire at the end of the season which means it was crucial to get things sorted sooner rather than later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With only one automatic promotion spot in the National League Pools may have an idea of how competitive they will be in that regard come the midway point in the season, but that midway point could also have come with watching eyes on Askey who, by that stage, would be entering his final six months.

As Hartlepool have bore witness to themselves in recent years, Football League clubs can get quite trigger happy when it comes to hiring and firing managers which could have potentially opened the door for a club to test Pools’ resolve over Askey should the club remain competitive.

Instead, with Askey now committed until 2026, the club would be due a significant compensation package were any club to signal their interest in Askey.

But more importantly there is a bigger picture to all of this, much like there is to that late defeat at Chesterfield, as it represents faith both in Askey and from Askey that things may be heading in the right direction for the football club after a turbulent period.