Kelly spent six months with Hartlepool after being appointed as the club’s sporting director in February alongside the arrival of John Askey as the club’s new manager.

The 44-year-old was appointed following a spell with Newport County in a similar position with the idea of linking the club’s football department to the executive level.

Kelly worked alongside Askey this summer during the club’s recruitment process as well as dealing with player contracts such as the decision to extend Mohamad Sylla’s deal with the club in order to generate a fee for the midfielder – something which came to fruition recently when the Frenchman completed a move to Dundee.

Former Hartlepool United sporting director Darren Kelly has joined York City as general manager. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But Kelly stepped down from his role this month after a mutual agreement was met by both parties due to what was described as 'personal circumstances.'

Kelly admitted he was ‘very proud’ of the work done this summer ‘in preparation of trying to get the club back to where it truly belongs in the Football League.’

He added: "I’ve created some fantastic friendships and reflection is always an important thing to do in these types of roles.”

And now the former Carlisle United and York defender has returned to the Minstermen in a ‘general manager’ role.

Kelly spent two years with York as a player before returning in a coaching capacity three years later and now links up with the club once again.

Kelly said: "I’ve always watched the club from afar because of my connection with the club but I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead and hopefully taking the club forward in every way.

“I had a couple of great years at Newport and then I was effectively headhunted to go to Hartlepool.

"It was another journey. I wasn’t there as long but it’s a fantastic club with fantastic people and you learn a lot.