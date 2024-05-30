Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United revealed two of the best Pools kits of the modern era on Wednesday evening - now it's time to give the town a team to be proud of.

Pools and manufacturers Errea were right on the money with the new designs - and will be hoping the sleek new strips will compel fans to put their hands into their pockets - and the kits were greeted with almost universal approval following their release.

The home kit features the traditional blue and white stripes, the badge in the centre of the shirt and a retro collar, with the design a nod to the iconic 1908 Gold shirt of the late 90s.

The away strip, meanwhile, includes an intricately detailed map of the town as well as the historic ship's wheel, a nod to Hartlepool's proud maritime heritage.

The release of the two new kits was greeted with almost universal approval on Wednesday.

Gratifyingly, this year's kits feature embroidered badges, designed to improve both the look and the durability of the shirt following feedback from frustrated fans who soon discovered that last year's effort did not last too long in the washing machine.

Equally pleasing, this summer's new strips arrived on time - indeed, ahead of schedule - which is a welcome change from the kit related chaos of 12 months ago, when it went right down to the wire.

Of course, it would be a real stretch to look too far into a sleek design, polished production and well-organised release, but last year's more haphazard approach was a sign that things were a bit all over the place at the Suit Direct Stadium.

If there is one question mark surrounding the new strips, it is that both are blue. Last season's kits were also fairly similar, and Pools had a clash when travelling to Rochdale, who ended up in their yellow away strip despite being the home team, on Easter Monday. Perhaps a third kit could be in the offing.

Fans can at least rest assured that their team will be playing in style next term - the acid test, mind, will be whether the team will be playing with style.

Mani Dieseruvwe was one of the players chosen to model the new kits for the official launch, which featured photos around the town as well as a rousing promotional video, which all came thanks to local companies Canvas HQ and Emmerson Marketing.

Supporters will be desperately hoping they get to see the 29-year-old, who bagged a career-best 25 goals last season, in the new strip next season, and keeping hold of the striker will surely be right at the top of new manager Darren Sarll's list of priorities.

As well as keeping hold of Dieseruvwe, Pools will need to recruit well this summer if Sarll is serious about pushing for promotion - indeed, a strong summer might persuade Dieseruvwe to stick around at the Suit Direct Stadium for another season.

The new boss provided a welcome update to fans on Wednesday, although some sections of supporters felt his message said a lot, without really saying anything at all.

It was in some senses a lose-lose situation, given that some fans are already concerned about a lack of transfer business compared to sides like Barnet, who have made eight new signings, Woking, who have added five new recruits, and York, who secured the services of a quartet of new faces over the weekend.

However, it feels important for the club to keep in touch with the fans, especially when some supporters are feeling more disconnected than ever following another disappointing season as well as the controversial decision to increase season ticket prices. The delight at the new kits provided a welcome release from the pent-up angst and frustration that some fans are feeling.

Of course, Sarll would be foolish to go into too much detail about his plan of attack - he would not want to set himself up for a fall by suggesting he's going to do, say or sign something or someone that then proves unattainable.

What he did reveal was a further insight into the type and profile of player he's looking to recruit, his plans for a rigorous pre-season as well as his insistence on the fact that he won't be rushed when it comes to his summer business.

Most fans will agree with a lot of his ideas.

Pools do need a "different" type of player, more athletic and mobile. Supporters will relish the prospect of their side being more robust, dynamic and energetic come August, with a one-paced midfield a particular source of frustration on the terraces last term.

An emphasis on "character" and "sacrifice" both chime with what Sarll set out in his maiden press conference and are in keeping with values he's cherished at his previous sides, two of which he led to the National League play-offs. Supporters, anywhere in the country but especially in the North East, respond well to players willing to run through brick walls for their side, so in that sense a team made in Sarll's imagine could be a good fit.

A focus on players with links to the local area again dovetails well with the new manager's desire to curate a squad prepared to "commit their souls" to taking Hartlepool forward.

Like anything, there is a balance to be struck, of which Sarll will no doubt be well aware.

Few would dispute that Pools need to be more athletic, while most would surely welcome a host of homegrown - or at least local - new arrivals.

However, that cannot come at the cost of other qualities which Pools will still need to succeed next season. Athleticism cannot come at the expense of technical prowess, running power at the expense of a football brain, or a connection to the North East at the expense of the talent to do well at National League level. It's important not to get tunnel vision.

Compromise will have to be made. Players with brains and brawn, technique and tirelessness will mostly have ambitions to play at a higher level than the fifth tier. Sarll must make sure he has the right mix within his squad - athletic midfielders will help to bring the best out of more cultured ones, for example.

Recruitment is everything. If Sarll can get it right, then he gives himself a real chance. He's right not to panic, although Pools will need to add quality as well as quantity this summer.

Some fans felt his reference to the Euro's was designed as an excuse for Pools' slow start in the market. That was a misinterpretation. The boss was merely pointing out that National League sides have an unusually long summer, further evidence that there's no need to panic at this stage.

Of the players Sarll already has at his disposal, perhaps six are likely to feature in his first XI of the National League season.

Centre-halves Luke Waterfall and Tom Parkes were generally superb after their January arrivals, Dan Dodds is set to make a welcome return to the side, David Ferguson had a difficult season but Sarll seems to be a fan of his and even tried to sign him while he was manager of Stevenage, while Joe Grey and Mani Dieseruvwe both had career-best campaigns.

French midfielder Anthony Mancini, capable of magic, could be a huge asset for Sarll, although his fitness and future remain uncertain.

He then has some exciting young players at his disposal, especially teenage full-back Louis Stephenson, while Nicky Featherstone will be keen to make an impact on and off the pitch.

With Joel Dixon and Manny Onariase transfer-listed, it would seem that Sarll will be looking to recruit somewhere around eight or 10 new faces, perhaps including a handful of loans.

There's no doubt that the sooner new signings start coming through the door, the better, while it also might boost season ticket sales. Sarll cannot afford to rush, but it's equally important that the club don't get caught on the back foot.