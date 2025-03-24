Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits Pools will carefully manage Anthony Mancini's minutes between now and the end of the season.

The popular attacker produced a superb performance as Pools ended a run of eight games without a win on Saturday, thrashing a resurgent Boston side 4-1. The Frenchman was at the heart of his side's much-improved display, pulling the strings in-behind the strikers. An exhausted Mancini received a rapturous standing ovation when he was substituted with 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

As so often, the question now will be whether the 23-year-old can stay fit. Almost every time the unfortunate attacker looks to be approaching the peak of his powers, he seems to be struck down by injury; a hamstring tear halted his progress at the beginning of last season just when he was in the midst of bamboozling champions-elect Chesterfield, while a groin problem ruled him out for two-and-a-half months after a spellbinding display against Oldham on New Year's Day. There's no question about Mancini's talent, but there are major doubts about his physical capabilities.

For all his brilliance as a player, Pools will need him to be fit and firing more often if he's to help lead them back to the Football League. Mancini certainly looks to have the talent to play at a higher level, but his record of just 18 starts over the last two seasons has made it difficult for him to truly reach his potential. At 23, time is still on his side, but the former Burnley and Accrington Stanley man will be desperate to put his chequered past with injuries behind him.

Saturday's game was a reminder of just what he can do. Mancini has the knack of seeing a pass before anyone else can, while his fast feet, skill and graceful movement make it very difficult for defenders to get to grips with him when he's in full flow. While there have not been nearly enough of them, a vintage Mancini performance like the one at the weekend can spark the Prestige Group Stadium into life and he's a firm fan favourite in the North East.

The challenge now for Pools will be to strike the right balance between carefully managing his minutes to reduce the risk of another injury while making sure not to wrap him up in cotton wool; after all, Mancini himself admitted he needs to learn to trust his body again, and that is unlikely to happen if he's sitting on the sidelines. There was a concerning 10-minute spell at the beginning of the second half when Mancini held his groin and glanced tentatively over towards the Pools bench, although he seemed to have shaken that off by the time he was replaced in the 69th minute.

"You could see how fatigued he was, even towards the back end of the first half. I don't think that can be underestimated," Limbrick said.

"Particularly for a player like him, who's got those fast-twitch fibres and is so quick and sharp, it's really difficult for him to come and play those minutes from the start. When he comes on later in the game, the match is more open, the opposition are tired and there's more space. So for him to be able to do what he did from the start is impressive, he deserves huge credit. Danny (O'Connor) the physio has done an excellent job with him in terms of getting him back.

"We will have to manage his minutes, of course. You can see what he can do and we hope he stays fit. I thought he produced today, which we were really happy with. We have to be careful and make sure we train him in the right way as well."