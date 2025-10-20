Hartlepool United winger earns place in National League team of the week thanks to impressive Sutton showing

The winger, who has established himself as a popular figure at Victoria Park, has been named in the National League team of the week after scoring his third Pools goal during Saturday's thrilling 3-3 draw with strugglers Sutton. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United winger Jermaine Francis has been named in the National League team of the week.

The 24-year-old, who drew praise for his "unbelievable attitude" after racing home from international duty with Grenada two days earlier than planned following the surprise sacking of manager Simon Grayson, produced an impressive performance as Pools drew 3-3 with strugglers Sutton on Saturday. Having featured from the bench in Tuesday night's humbling FA Cup exit at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity just 24 hours after returning from the Caribbean, winning two caps as The Spice Boys beat the British Virgin Islands and Cuba in international friendlies, Francis was back in the starting XI as Pools made the long trip to South London at the weekend. The popular winger, a fan favourite at Victoria Park, capped an excellent display with his third Pools goal six minutes from time, producing an inventive flick to beat goalkeeper David Aziaya and fire his side into the lead for the first time in a thrilling contest. The wideman's goal looked set to be enough to secure Pools a much-needed three points, only for Edon Pruti's 95th minute header to salvage a draw for a Sutton side who have won just one National League game all season but have shown signs of improvement under new manager Chris Agutter.

Francis has been one of a few bright spots from what has been a generally underwhelming campaign so far. Having signed for Barnet in the summer of 2024, Francis found it difficult to force his way into contention at The Hive and made just five substitute appearances as the Bees were crowned National League champions last term. The energetic and determined attacker spent most of last season on loan at Braintree, scoring eight times in 30 appearances and catching the eye after finding the net against Pools in February. Having sealed a summer switch to Victoria Park in July, Francis has wasted little time in establishing himself as a popular figure in the North East, opening his Pools account with a superb header in August's dominant win over Woking and going on to score three times in 15 games. More than just his committed performances, Francis has proven a hit with the Poolie faithful thanks to his attitude, drawing praise after taking to social media to apologise to supporters following a disappointing run of results earlier this month.

Francis is joined in the team of the week by former Pools frontman Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored twice as leaders Rochdale beat Yeovil 3-0. Having failed to agree a new deal at Victoria Park over the summer, Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Pools, has found the net 12 times in his first 13 appearances for in-form Dale.