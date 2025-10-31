The popular Pools winger, one of the outstanding performers so far this term, insists his side aren't getting ahead of themselves as they look to record back-to-back wins for the first time since August ahead of next week's visit of strugglers Morecambe. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United winger Jermaine Francis insists Pools aren't getting ahead of themselves as they look to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since August ahead of Tuesday night's visit of strugglers Morecambe.

The 23-year-old, who won two international caps for Grenada in October, has been one of the outstanding Pools performers so far this season and has impressed under interim manager Nicky Featherstone in recent weeks.

Having scored his third goal of the season during a remarkable 3-3 draw with Sutton - at the time, it looked as though the attacker's 84th minute effort would be enough to win the game, only for former Pools defender Edon Pruti to equalise after 95 minutes - Francis produced another eye-catching display as his side ended a run of six matches without a win by beating Solihull Moors 2-0 last time out.

Despite a miserable couple of months in which Pools won just one of 13 games in all competitions, costing manager Simon Grayson his job, Featherstone's side are only five points outside the National League play-off places ahead of what looks like a winnable run of matches. While Pools have to travel to a Halifax team who have been in good form under the impressive Adam Lakeland and make the long trip to Eastleigh, they can also look forward to home games against second-bottom Morecambe, part-time Wealdstone and third from bottom Truro, who will have to make the mammoth trek up from Cornwall, in November.

If - and it's still a big if, given that recent performances, despite some positive signs, have been more battling than breathtaking - Pools can string a run of results together, then there's no reason they can't propel themselves back into promotion contention.

One man who will certainly be hoping that happens is controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh, whose divisive leadership of the club has led to talk of boycotts, with one planned for next week's game against a Morecambe side who have had more than their fair share of off-field issues of late, and protests among fans. While it goes without saying that an upturn in form won't make all of the club's long-standing off-field issues disappear overnight, it would help to ease some of the growing pressure on Singh, while it might well also convince him that Featherstone is the right man to lead the team on a permanent basis.

Certainly, Shrimps fans know all about what Pools supporters are going through having endured a nightmarish period under former owner Jason Whittingham, who pushed the club to the brink of footballing oblivion over the summer following ruinous mismanagement. Having been suspended from the National League at the beginning of the season, Morecambe have been playing catch-up under new boss Ashvir Singh Johal, the first Sikh to take charge of a professional side in England, and will make the trip to the North East second from bottom having conceded a staggering 41 goals in their opening 15 games this term.

"Morecambe are a tough side," Francis, who has scored three goals in 16 appearances so far this season, told The Red Radio.

"We have to pay respect to them, we need to keep this run going and we need to make sure we take it game-by-game, that's the main thing.

"We hadn't had a win for a long time, the last time we were winning games we were on a good run. We have to get back into the habit of winning matches, we've all got that mentality, we all work hard for each other as well. One or two people can't be working and then the other nine or 10 aren't, everybody's working in this club. We all want to learn from each other and we've just got to keep this run going."