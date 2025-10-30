Chairman and owner Raj Singh is on the hunt for the 14th permanent managerial appointment of his divisive tenure. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United are on the hunt for the 14th permanent managerial appointment of controversial chairman and owner Raj Singh's divisive tenure.

Simon Grayson, who was hailed as a "serial winner" by the club's social media channels when he was appointed manager in June, was sacked earlier this month following a miserable run of just one win in 11 matches.

To many Pools fans, the news came as a surprise even in spite of what had been a hugely challenging spell, both on and off the pitch. After all, Grayson arrived with an impressive reputation having won four promotions in the Football League throughout a long and distinguished managerial career. What's more, Singh, for all he has had his critics of late, appeared to back the new boss with what looked like a significantly increased playing budget.

Having lost the likes of Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, Joe Grey and Reyes Cleary, who was a revelation after signing on loan from West Brom in January, Pools moved to recruit a whole host of new faces, welcoming a staggering 12 new arrivals ahead of the first game of the season. Given how the club had made such a point of backing Grayson - and Singh, it appeared, was prepared to put his hand in his pocket in order to prove a point following a chaotic few months off the pitch - there was a feeling that Pools wouldn't repeat a mistake they seem to have made countless times and make a change in the dugout at the first sign of trouble.

And yet, here we are. While a much-needed run of four points from their last two National League games under interim boss Nicky Featherstone means there is hope of salvaging this season from the wreckage of another underwhelming start, many Pools fans perhaps still have an all too familiar sinking feeling after Singh made the latest in what feels like a long line of knee-jerk reactions earlier this month.

True, things had started to unravel under Grayson after Pools had made such a strong start to the season, picking up 10 points from the first 12 available and keeping four successive clean sheets, but it was nonetheless a shock to most when Grayson was sacked on October 12 following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity, who went on to win the replay 3-1, in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

After all, Pools know from bitter experience all about the potential perils of backing a manager over the summer, overhauling the squad to suit his style of play and footballing philosophy, only to rip it all up and make a change in the dugout a few months into the new campaign. While Singh might well argue with some justification that he was left with little choice but to sack the hugely controversial Darren Sarll last August, this time around felt different.

Although it was clear that Grayson was struggling to find the winning formula and a lack of goals was beginning to become a real issue as Pools slid out of the play-off places and down the National League table, the 55-year-old's pedigree and experience meant most supporters were still hopeful he might turn things around. In the end, he never got the chance and Grayson, who for all his experience had never managed in the National League prior to his appointment over the summer, became the latest in a long line of Pools bosses to be sacked by Singh. Indeed, of the 13 permanent appointments made since Singh took over the club in 2018, only promotion-winning boss Dave Challinor, who was at the helm between 2019 and 2021, lasted more than a year in the role while none of the last five incumbents have managed more than 17 games in the dugout.

Perhaps it was the wrong appointment from the start - after all, Grayson hadn't managed in England since 2021 while his last promotion had been in 2015 - but having made their bed, most fans expected Pools to lie in it. Perhaps Pools, under the current circumstances, is an impossible job to get right. Whatever the case, whoever succeeds Grayson will face a whole host of significant challenges, both on and off the pitch.

At this stage, interim boss Featherstone appears to be leading the running to land the manager's job on a permanent basis. While he has no managerial experience other than the last couple of weeks, the club's third highest appearance-maker of all-time seems destined to become Pools boss at some stage in his career. Having previously distanced himself when he was linked with the role last season, the 37-year-old seems to have warmed to the task since Grayson's departure and there can be few better placed to understand the potential perils and pitfalls - and, perhaps, how to navigate them - of life at Hartlepool United than Featherstone, who has spent more than a decade at Victoria Park.

Having never ruled himself out of the running - Featherstone was unsurprisingly non-committal when asked about the manager's job following Saturday's much-needed 2-0 win over Solihull Moors - it would be safe to assume he is interested in succeeding Grayson. Even if he isn't, he might have little choice in the matter if Pools were to offer him the job, given that he would be left in a seemingly impossible position if he decided to turn it down.

Whether Featherstone, whose coaching badges were funded by Singh, is a natural manager remains to be seen. Certainly, he can come across as somewhat dour but that is perhaps a misinterpretation of his level-headedness. It seems hard to imagine a more emotional character lasting so long at Pools, and Featherstone's measured approach coupled with his vast experience could be exactly what the club needs. If he is to land the role, then he can probably expect a degree of patience from the fanbase whom he has served so well, even if the midfielder has at times divided opinion among the Pools support and has come in for more than his fair share of stick from the terraces down the years.

Last week, the Hartlepool Mail revealed that former Pools skipper Peter Hartley, who made 188 appearances at Victoria Park across two separate spells, and first team coach Elliot Dickman, who only joined the club earlier this month following the sudden departure of assistant manager Neil McDonald, have also held talks about the role.

While both potential candidates have their relative merits - Hartley, who was born in the town, shares Featherstone's understanding of the unique culture and climate at Victoria Park, while Dickman is regarded as a good coach despite an underwhelming stint as manager of National League North side South Shields last season - it would be something of a surprise were Pools to appoint either of them.

Both share the same level of risk as would come with opting for Featherstone given their lack of managerial experience, while neither has quite the same status the current interim boss enjoys at the club. Their best hope, perhaps, would be that a string of bad results under Featherstone makes it almost impossible for Singh to appoint him on a permanent basis, therefore bringing them back into the running.

Of course, there are also a whole host of other names being bandied about, among the most appealing of which are Paul Hurst, who twice led Grimsby to promotion from the National League, Phil Parkinson, who took Altrincham from the Northern Premier League to the National League before being sacked after eight years last week, and Derek Adams, who helped Morecambe win back-to-back promotions to reach League One for the first time in the club's entire history. Whether Pools have the vision or ambition to go after a more well-established, experienced candidate remains to be seen.

Whatever happens off the pitch, the next few weeks also have the potential to be pivotal on it. Saturday's win over Solihull, a performance that was more battling than breathtaking but was a significant improvement on recent weeks nonetheless, moved Pools to within five points of the National League play-off places, remarkable given they had won just one of their previous 13 games prior to the weekend. While Pools face a difficult looking trip to Halifax on November 8 and a long journey to Eastleigh a fortnight later, they can look forward to home games against second-bottom Morecambe, part-time Wealdstone, and third-bottom Truro, who will have to make the mammoth trek up from Cornwall, before the month is out. A decent run of results, therefore, from what should be a string of winnable games could propel Pools back into promotion contention.

Certainly, Singh will be hoping to see his side start moving back towards the top seven for all sorts of reasons. Clearly, the owner will be hoping to see his increased investment in the playing squad over the summer start to pay off, even if he's now decided Grayson isn't the man to make it happen. More pertinently, perhaps, is the fact that frustration among the Pools fanbase is threatening to boil over and there is a boycott being planned for the game against Morecambe, set to inflict another blow on already dwindling attendances. For Singh's stewardship to remain sustainable, he will need things to improve sooner rather than later and a lot of that could well depend on his next managerial appointment.

A big few weeks are in store for Pools, then, both on and off the pitch. Fans who are intimately acquainted with life at Victoria Park under Singh might well feel that whoever is tasked with taking charge of Pools next is faced with an almost impossible job. As ever, though, there will surely be no shortage of candidates with enough faith in their own abilities to believe they can be the one to buck the depressing recent trend of managerial failure and turn things around. Time will tell whether that's a pipedream or there really is someone out there capable of bringing the good times back to Victoria Park.

