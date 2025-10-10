Hartlepool United winger Jermaine Francis makes his mark on international duty as Grenada continue winning streak

The winger, who has established himself as a popular figure at Victoria Park since completing a summer switch from National League champions Barnet, provided an assist on international duty as Grenada beat the British Virgin Islands 4-1. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United winger Jermaine Francis provided an assist on international duty as Grenada thumped the British Virgin Islands 4-1 on Wednesday.

Francis, who made his Grenada debut in September 2023, has won 15 international caps and featured as a second half substitute as The Spice Boys secured a fourth successive win in emphatic fashion. Grenada raced into a two-goal lead at the break thanks to a brace from AFC Wimbledon winger Myles Hippolyte, who was linked with a move to Pools last summer. The British Virgin Islands pulled one back 17 minutes from time but two goals from Deanroy Phillip, who plies his trade in the US with Otero College, put the game to bed as Grenada continued their fine form. The Spice Boys entertain Cuba on Sunday, meaning Francis will not be available to feature when Pools travel to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round this weekend.

Francis, who signed for Pools over the summer following a successful loan spell at Braintree last term, took to X to apologise to fans after a disappointing run of recent results. Having started the season so well, picking up 10 points from the first 12 available, a run of just one win in their last 10 games, including defeats at the hands of rivals Carlisle and York last week, has seen Pools slide out of the play-off places and down to 12th in the National League table. While there is still a sense that Pools can claw their way back into contention - after all, Simon Grayson's side are only four points outside the top seven - there is a growing level of concern among more sceptical supporters that another season of mid-table mediocrity could be on the horizon. On X, Francis told fans that they "deserve an apology" and that "we know as a club that we need to do better". His message ended on a positive note, with the winger, who has established himself as a popular figure at Victoria Park, writing that "I will back my teammates and I will back you all to help us get over the line come April". The 23-year-old's post was well-received by Pools fans, who have been quick to take to Francis thanks to his committed approach and determined forward runs.

Despite a frustrating start to the season in general, Francis has adapted well to life in the North East, scoring twice in 13 games. The attacker signed for Barnet in the summer of 2024 following a successful spell at National League South side Chelmsford but struggled to make any sort of impact at the Hive last term, making just five substitute appearances as the Bees were crowned National League champions under the inimitable Dean Brennan. Having found himself on the fringes of the squad in North London, Francis signed for National League strugglers Braintree in September and spent most of the remainder of the campaign in Essex, scoring eight goals in 30 games and finding the net against Pools in February. After returning briefly to Barnet at the end of the season, Francis was released by the Bees before completing a summer switch to Pools, becoming one of 14 new summer signings. Almost from the off, the wideman has made a positive impression in the North East, scoring a superb headed goal in August's thumping win over Woking and finding the target again against Carlisle earlier this month.

Francis' absence could well be keenly felt by Pools this weekend as they look to avoid an FA Cup upset against a Gainsborough side who have won nine of their last 10 matches in all competitions. Pools have struggled for goals so far this season, finding the net a measly 13 times in their first 14 matches, and Francis has been one of the few bright sparks in an attacking sense. Grayson could well turn to the likes of Bournemouth loanee Michael Dacosta Gonzalez, who looked bright on his first start against York last time out, or Vadaine Oliver, who has scored twice in his last three appearances from the bench, in a bid to inject some much-needed threat and purpose into his faltering forward line. Certainly, Pools can ill-afford another embarrassing slip-up in England's oldest and most famous cup competition; in both of the last two years, Pools have been dumped out in the fourth qualifying round against lower level opposition, with manager Darren Sarll sacked after last season's defeat to Brackley. While Grayson isn't under quite the same level of pressure or scrutiny that Sarll was 12 months ago, Pools are in need of some positive results as they look to regain some of the momentum that seems to have evaporated in recent weeks.