Hartlepool United winger returns to parent club AFC Bournemouth after underwhelming loan comes to an end

The young winger has returned to parent club Bournemouth after making just three appearances during an underwhelming month-long loan at Pools. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United winger Michael Dacosta Gonzalez has returned to parent club Bournemouth following the expiration of his one-month loan.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old struggled to make much of an impact in the North East and returns to the Vitality Stadium having featured just three times, playing a total of 76 minutes in the National League.

The Spanish-born forward, who grew up in Alicante and is renowned for being proficient with both feet after a motorcycle accident when he was six forced him to spend time playing with his left foot while his injured right foot recovered, failed to make any sort of impression during an underwhelming stint at Victoria Park. Having signed for Pools towards the end of September, the young attacker made his debut from the bench against Tamworth before being handed his first start the following week ahead of the visit of rivals York. Although he showed enough promising signs, forcing a couple of decent saves from York goalkeeper Harrison Male, to retain his place in the XI for his new side's trip to Gainsborough Trinity in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round, Dacosta Gonzalez fell out of favour altogether following the sacking of manager Simon Grayson and didn't feature at all under interim boss Nicky Featherstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger now returns to Bournemouth, who have had a remarkable season for far and are second in the Premier League, where he could continue his development in the Cherries' under-21s side or head out on loan elsewhere. Certainly, his next loan will be an important one whenever it comes around. Dacosta Gonzalez signed for Crawley, who at the time were preparing for their first campaign after winning promotion to League One, in the summer of 2024 but never made a competitive appearance in West Sussex after sustaining an injury in pre-season. Having failed to impress at Pools, the youngster, who in fairness wasn't given too many opportunities at Victoria Park, looks to have it all to do if he's to make the grade at Bournemouth.